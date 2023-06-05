Submit Release
Illinois EPA Announces $12.6 Million in Grants for Public Light-Duty Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

ILLINOIS, June 5 - Grants will fund 348 new EV fast charging ports at 87 Illinois locations


SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced $12.6 million is being awarded to 10 applicants for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The grants will fund 348 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 87 locations throughout Illinois. The awards are based on a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) issued in the fall of 2022 seeking publicly accessible locations in the three priority areas outlined in the Volkswagen (VW) Beneficiary Mitigation Plan (BMP). These grants were made possible after the Pritzker Administration committed to focus Illinois' remaining VW Settlement allocation on electric transportation and infrastructure.


"Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast a nation-leading EV ecosystem—from EV manufacturing and tax credits for companies and customers alike to a rapidly-growing EV charging infrastructure," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Today, I couldn't be happier to announce that, through our remaining VW Settlement money, we are dispersing $12.6 million to build 348 new fast charging ports up and down the state. This doesn't just expand access for residents and visitors—it also brings us one step closer towards our mission of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050."


"We are excited to see EV charging infrastructure expanding throughout Illinois, providing much needed access, and complementing the State's goals to expand EVs in Illinois," said Director Kim. "We look forward to announcing additional opportunities to fund EV charging infrastructure through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which will further expand accessibility for Illinois residents and visitors."


The Illinois EPA is funding DCFC light-duty charging stations at publicly accessible locations (shopping centers, retail stores, gas stations, hotels, etc.) in the three priority areas outlined in the VW BMP and specified in the initial NOFO. Grant awards in the priority area/counties are as follows and include 42 sites in Environmental Justice areas:

  • Priority Area 1 = 34 Sites: Cook = 6, DuPage = 11, Kane = 8, Lake = 3, McHenry = 2, and Will = 3, Grundy County = 1
  • Priority Area 2 = 22 Sites: Madison = 11, Monroe = 2, and St. Clair = 9
  • Priority Area 3 = 31 Sites: Champaign = 7, DeKalb = 2, LaSalle = 4, McLean = 4, Peoria = 2, Sangamon = 3, and Winnebago = 9

Grant applicants were required to include a minimum of two projects in two or more of the priority areas. Applications with a minimum of three projects, one in each of the three priority areas, were prioritized for review, scoring, and funding.


As part of the VW Settlement, Illinois' revised VW BMP focuses on reducing nitrogen oxide emissions in areas where the affected VW vehicles were registered. The revised BMP takes into consideration areas that do not meet federal air quality standards for ozone and bear a disproportionate share of the air pollution burden, including environmental justice areas.


A complete list of Grantees is included below.

Volkswagen Settlement - Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Grantees

Applicant

Award

County

City

Site Type

BP Pulse

$480,000

Champaign

Champaign

Gas stations

Cook

Forest View

Cook

Cicero

BP Pulse

$480,000

Kane

Carpentersville

Gas stations

DuPage

West Chicago

Winnebago

Roscoe

ChargePoint

$480,000

DuPage

Naperville

Retail Stores

St. Clair

Shiloh

Champaign

Champaign

ChargePoint

$480,000

Kane

Elgin

Restaurants

Cook

Hoffman Estates

Winnebago

Rockford

Francis Energy

$480,000

Lake

Beach Park

Gas Stations/ Restaurants

Madison

Troy

McLean

LeRoy

GPM Midwest

$480,000

Madison

Hartford

Gas stations

Winnebago

South Beloit

Sangamon

Springfield

Kerry Farms

$480,000

DuPage

Winfield

Retail/Event Center

Peoria

East Peoria

DuPage

Winfield

St. Clair

Sauget

Loves Travel Stops

$480,000

LaSalle

Utica

Truck Stops

Madison

Hamel

Kane

Hampshire

Loves Travel Stops

$480,000

Sangamon

Williamsville

Truck Stops

Will

Channahon

McLean

Normal

Pilot Travel Centers

$480,000

Grundy

Morris

Truck Stops

St. Clair

Mascoutah

LaSalle

LaSalle

Pilot Travel Centers

$480,000

Will

Monee

Truck Stops

Madison

Troy

Winnebago

South Beloit

Powered Dynamics

$480,000

Kane

Elgin

Shopping Centers

DuPage

Glendale Heights

St. Clair

Belleville

Powered Dynamics

$480,000

Winnebago

Rockford

Shopping Centers

Kane

Aurora

McHenry

Algonquin

Road Ranger

$480,000

Winnebago

South Beloit

Gas stations

Kane

Hampshire

LaSalle

Ottawa

Universal EV

$407,550

Kane

North Aurora

Hotels

Monroe

Columbia

Champaign

Champaign

Universal EV

$407,550

Cook

Palatine

Hotels

Monroe

Waterloo

Champaign

Champaign

Universal EV

$407,550

Cook

Hoffman Estates

Hotels

Madison

Granite City

Winnebago

Rockford

Universal EV

$407,550

DuPage

Bensenville

Hotels

Madison

Pontoon Beach

Winnebago

Rockford

Universal EV

$407,550

DuPage

Lombard

Hotels

Madison

Collinsville

Champaign

Champaign

Universal EV

$407,550

Cook

Hoffman Estates

Hotels

Madison

Granite City

DeKalb

DeKalb

Universal EV

$407,550

DuPage

Bensenville

Hotels

Madison

Alton

Winnebago

Rockford

Universal EV

$407,550

Will

Bolingbrook

Hotels

St. Clair

Fairview Heights

DeKalb

DeKalb

Universal EV

$407,550

DuPage

Naperville

Hotels

St. Clair

Caseyville

LaSalle

Ottawa

Universal EV

$407,550

DuPage

Naperville

Hotels

St. Clair

Caseyville

Peoria

Peoria

Universal EV

$407,550

Lake

Libertyville

Hotels

St. Clair

O'Fallon

Champaign

Champaign

Universal EV

$407,550

DuPage

Oakbrook Terrace

Hotels

Madison

Collinsville

Sangamon

Springfield

Universal EV

$407,550

Lake

Libertyville

Hotels

Madison

Pontoon Beach

McLean

Normal

Universal EV

$407,550

McHenry

McHenry

Hotels

St. Clair

Fairview Heights

McLean

Bloomington

Universal EV

$174,300

Kane

North Aurora

Hotels

Champaign

Champaign

