Los Angeles Alt-Rock Band “Make Believe Friends” Release New Single and Video: “HAUNT ME”

Make Believe Friends - Haunt Me Cover

Make Believe Friends - Haunt Me

Make Believe Friends Photo

Make Believe Friends

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Believe Friends drops their latest video and single called “Haunt Me” on Friday, June 9, 2023. Mindy Milburn and Laura Espinoza are the primary songwriters of Make Believe Friends (aka Lunden Reign), an alt rock band in Los Angeles, California.

“Wow! The keyboards (in Haunt Me) are appropriately haunting. (Laura’s) guitar part before the chorus is outstanding and it is great to hear (Enrique’s) wah-wah later on. (Michaela’s) chorus harmonies are strong. With Mindy's voice and the band, I think it is up there with Evanescence! (Also) The video perfectly matches the song …. (Mindy’s) delivery is emotional and gave me chills.” - Warren Kurtz - Goldmine Music Magazine

Watch video here: https://youtu.be/Zs8iR-1KKlQ

About “Haunt Me” (Lyrics by Mindy Milburn)
“Haunt Me” is about the loss of a loved one too soon, and in the despair of missing that person, how one might ask to be haunted, to be given a sign or an omen that the person on the other side is somehow still with them.

Taken far too early, stolen from this life too soon
So suddenly left all alone, I’m nothing without you
Don’t leave me, Haunt me
Whisper to me through the trees
Don’t leave me, Haunt me
Whatever you do, don’t go quietly

The idea came to me when I heard of a tragic loss, a young mother dying during childbirth, and how the husband could go on after suffering such a tremendous loss like this. I couldn't stop thinking about it, what he would be feeling and how do you cope. It just seemed so impossible to me, but somehow, when tragedy strikes, the world does keep moving on. So this song is an expression of what someone in that situation might be wishing and praying for at all costs- a glimpse of a memory in a dream, a whisper through the trees, a phone that rings suspiciously or sudden static on a screen. Any potential sign to grasp onto to feel comforted that that loved one is still somehow present and nearby, and to never want to let them go.

About the production:
“Haunt Me” was written by Mindy Milburn (lyrics); music by Laura Espinoza & Enrique Garcia and produced by Bernie Godwin. They are joined by Michaela Metivier, Logan Miles Nix, Chris Eisenberg and Loris Eisaeian.

“Haunt Me” lyrics:
We had only just begun, you should be here with me
I stare at your photo for hours, will you set me free?

Taken far too early, stolen from this life too soon
So suddenly left all alone, I’m nothing without you

Don’t leave me, haunt me
Whisper to me through the trees
Don’t leave me, haunt me
Whatever you do, don’t go quietly
Show me that your still here
Be the static on the screen
Fill me with light when I’ve gone dark
The curious phone that rings

Don’t leave me, haunt me
Whisper to me, through the trees
Don’t leave me, haunt me
Whatever you do, don’t go quietly.

So stay with me always
Hold on forever lock and key
So stay with me always
Hold on forever, never let me be…

They tell me time will heal
That my shattered world will mend
Her towering tree grows strongest
Against a storm’s relentless wind

Don’t leave me, haunt me
Whisper to me, through the trees
Don’t leave me, haunt me
Whatever you do, don’t go quietly

Don’t leave me, haunt me
I believe you’re here with me
Don’t leave me, haunt me
Whatever you do, don’t go quietly

About Mindy Milburn:
Mindy has a passion for all performing arts- starting out as a ballet dancer and actress, & eventually finding her voice and passion for songwriting and music. She is also the lead vocalist for the Blondie Tribute Band “Heart of Blonde”. Originally from Cleveland Ohio, she has performed in numerous musical theater productions & indie films and was also a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Dance Team. Mindy made the move to southern California to follow her dream of becoming a recording artist and feels very blessed by the opportunities that have come her way.

About Laura Espinoza:
Laura is a songwriter/guitarist, playwright, and TV producer. She has performed on stage with Luis Maldonado (Train), Terri Nunn (Berlin), Dale Bozzio (Missing Persons) & Prescott Niles (The Knack) and started her career with Matt Sorum (Guns n' Roses). She has recorded at Capitol Records, Hollywood, Abbey Road, UK and is the host of “The Rock Radio Show” on KBU-FM, Malibu. Laura is also the recipient of 3 Emmy Awards.

Make Believe Friends headlines the legendary VIPER ROOM, Hollywood on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Tickets available at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-believe-friends-headlines-the-viper-room-tickets-645023321117

To purchase/listen to the music of Make Believe Friends:
https://makebelievefriendsband.com

For more information:
www.MakeBelieveFriendsBand.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makebelievefriendsband
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MakeBelieveFriends
Instagram: @Makebelievefriendsband

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

