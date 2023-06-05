Topical issues of strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan were discussed

05/06/2023

On June 5, 2023, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation Rashid Meredov with the Chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation, Managing Director of Itochu Corporation Hiroyuki Tsubai was held via videoconference.

Noting the role of contacts at the highest and high levels in the development of interstate dialogue, the parties highlighted the special significance of the visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan in September 2022.

During the meeting, the successful holding of the 14th meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees on economic cooperation in December last year was also emphasized, during which a solid package of documents was signed.

In this regard, the co-chairs of the committees reviewed in detail the progress of the implementation of the projects enshrined in the minutes of the joint meeting of the economic committees for cooperation.

Along with this, attention was paid to the realization of the points of the Roadmap for cooperation in the field of infrastructure, saturation of it with advanced ideas and relevant projects.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to conduct constant monitoring of the implementation of the set tasks and to carry out targeted work on the implementation of previously reached agreements.