The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting of the Board of IFAS

05/06/2023

On June 5, 2023, a regular meeting of the Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was held in Dushanbe.

A representative delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan A.Yazmyradov arrived in Tajikistan to participate in the event.

The regular meeting was attended by high-ranking delegations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and other government officials of the founding states of IFAS, members of the Executive Committee of IFAS, as well as representatives of structural divisions of IFAS.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of IFAS informed the members of the Board of IFAS about the activities of the Executive Committee of IFAS during the period of Tajikistan's chairmanship, the implementation of the projects of the Action Program for Assistance to the Countries of the Aral Sea Basin (ASBP-4), the results achieved by the Working Group on improving the organizational structure and legal base of IFAS, organization and holding of anniversary events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of IFAS, preparation for the meeting of the Council of Heads of the IFAS founding states in Dushanbe, scheduled for September 14-15, 2023.

In addition, the speakers exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the creation of IFAS and reviewed the priorities of this regional structure over the past period.

The meeting of the IFAS Board ended with the signing ceremony of a number of Decisions of the IFAS Board.

In frames of a working visit to Tajikistan, the delegation of Turkmenistan also participates in the International Conference "Central Asia: Towards a sustainable future through a strong regional institution" in Dushanbe, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of IFAS.