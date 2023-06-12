New CANA Dimmable, Selectable Wattage LED Canopy Lighting

CANA LED Canopy Light from Access Fixtures

New CANA dimmable, selectable wattage LED canopy lights. CANA is heavy-duty, UL, CuL and RoHS listed for wet locations, 4000K and corrosion-resistant.

By coupling premium build quality with selectable wattage, the CANA is a unique and exciting new offering to the LED canopy lighting market” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of CANA, a new LED canopy light that has selectable wattage and 0-10v dimming. The wattage of CANAs can be easily selected using a smart controller switch, allowing for switching between 20w, 37w, 53w, and 71w options, and for lighting output to be dimmed or brightened as desired with a 0-10v dimmable driver. The CANA range features quick-mount installation, allowing for speedy and simple installation to a square or octagonal 4” surface or a recessed J-box. CANAs are built to premium standards, with the heavy-duty die-cast aluminum housing providing first-rate durability. Waterproofing is facilitated by the CANAs high quality level of construction. CANA is DLC and RoHS listed, and UL and CuL rated for wet locations. CANAs are finished in a white powdercoat finish and emit cool white light at a Kelvin temperature of 4000K.

“By coupling premium build quality with selectable wattage, the CANA is a unique and exciting new offering to the LED canopy lighting market”, said Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. “This range is the latest addition to Access Fixtures’ long list of durable and versatile LED lighting solutions”

The fixture’s chromate conversion powder coating provides corrosion-resistance, allowing CANAs to remain unscathed through tough and hostile weather conditions. The CANA range uses advanced LED technology to provide for a visually comfortable experience and the highest standards of energy efficiency. CANAs also come with a 5-year warranty as standard meaning that a repair, replacement, or refund will be offered for qualifying claims in the unlikely event of an issue with the product.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.