CBP Officers Arrest Florida Murder Suspect

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain arrested an individual wanted out of the state of Florida for homicide.

On June 2, CBP officers working at the Champlain Port of Entry encountered a 48-year-old male United States citizen on board a commercial bus. During the examination process, CBP officers discovered that the traveler had an active National Crime Information Center warrant for homicide out of Tampa, Florida. Further investigation confirmed the traveler’s identity and the warrant.

"Our CBP officers continue to work diligently to identify and arrest dangerous individuals encountered at our ports of entry” said Area Port Director Steve Bronson. “Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we are able to bring fugitives like this to justice.” 

After confirmation of the warrant with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the subject was turned over to New York State Police for processing and turned over to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition to Florida.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

