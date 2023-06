Elia Chinó accepted the fuerza award on behalf of her nonprofit, FLAS (Fundación Latinoamericana de Acción Social). Ms Chinó was presented the award by Richard Izquierdo, COO of NAICA (Neighborhood Association for Inter-Cultural Affairs). Here are both El Dr. Iván Meléndez - Rivera accepting the Esperanza Award for his work in preventing HIV and AIDS. Dr. Meléndez was presented the award by Dr. Elena Rios, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association. Guillermo Chacón (president of the Latino Commission on Aids) standing on the Cielo Gala red carpet alongside Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel, Dr. Iván Meléndez Rivera, and Elia Chinó (from left to right).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Last Friday, June 02, 2023 at 6:00 pm the Latino Commission on AIDS held its annual Cielo Gala -- kicking off pride month.Puerto Rican nonprofit, Centro Ararat’s, Founder and CEO Dr. Iván Meléndez-Rivera and The Fundación Latinoamericana de Acción Social (FLAS) were honored and both Dr. Meléndez and FLAS Founder, Elia Chinó, gave their remarks as the commission continues its fight against HIV and AIDS.Actor, Model, Singer, and Activist; Laith Ashley provided his powerful and passionate remarks virtually, and express his gratitude for being the 2023 Ilka award recipient.Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel, announced that she will help promote HIV/AIDS education and prevention in collaboration with the Commission on a global scale.The night was a beautiful celebration of activism, passion, queerness, and HIV/AIDS awareness. It was a great way to kick off pride month as the Commission continues its work towards Zero Homophobia and Zero Transphobia.The official press kit from the event can be found here . The full post event press release can also be found in the press kit.All official photos from the event will also be uploaded to the press kit.For any questions or concerns, please reach out to me via email at vmathur@arcos-ny.com or via phone at 212-807-1337 x 20.Thank you for your time