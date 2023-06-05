Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,524 in the last 365 days.

MDC announces closure July 1 of shotgun range at Platte Falls Conservation Area

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on July 1 will permanently close the shotgun-only target range at the Platte Falls Conservation Area east of Platte City in Platte County. Environmental concerns are prompting closure of the range. MDC will explore future options for a new shotgun range in the Kansas City metro area.

Other opportunities are currently available in the Kansas City area for shotgun target shooting. MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs is staffed and offers trap, skeet, and five-stand shotgun ranges along with pistol and rifle ranges. Lake City also has a range for patterning shotguns at still targets.

MDC provides a public shotgun range at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph in Buchanan County, which is just north of Platte County.

MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville is staffed and has rifle and pistol ranges.

Private shotgun ranges with trap and skeet shooting also operate in the Kansas City region.

Statewide, MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed ranges for recreational target shooting. To find a range near you, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.

You just read:

MDC announces closure July 1 of shotgun range at Platte Falls Conservation Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more