MDC invites people to June 23-24 program on catching catfish by alternative methods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing for catfish has long been an activity that has provided angling excitement and excellent table fare.

Individuals interested in learning more about how to catch these popular sportfish by alternative methods (trot line or some other type of set-line device) should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic.” This free two-day program will be June 23 and June 24 and will be taught by MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker in two segments. The first segment will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at the Greenfield High School Agriculture Classroom (418 W. College, Greenfield). The next segment will be 8-10 a.m. on June 24. Participants will meet at the Greenfield Public Access on Stockton Lake.

People can register online for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192658

During the first segment of the program on June 23, topics that will be covered include catfish biology and characteristics, regulations, equipment needed for alternative methods, techniques and strategies, types of baits, regulations, and water safety. After this session, from 6 p.m. to dusk, participants will take to the water in groups to set their own juglines. Bait will be provided.

The next day of the program, June 24, participants will check lines and collect fish from 8-10 a.m. and return to Greenfield High School. From 10 a.m.-noon, there will be a catfish cleaning demonstration. The event will end with a fish fry. Harvested fish will be divided among all participants.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own personal snacks, water, and a sack dinner for the June 23 portion of the program. All equipment (lines, fish-cleaning equipment, etc.) for this program will be provided. All participants must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit (unless they’re exempt). This program is for ages 11 and up.

Participants are encouraged to attend both sessions. People who cannot attend both sessions should e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-895-6881, ext. 1644 to see if accommodations can be made.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.