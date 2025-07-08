MDC and Great Rivers Habitat Alliance to offer mentored hunts at the Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center this fall

St. CHARLES, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance (GRHA) will launch a series of mentored hunting opportunities at the new Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center this fall. These hunts are designed to welcome and support youth and first-time hunters, helping them gain confidence and skills in a safe, supportive environment.

The center is located on the recently acquired GRHA property between the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers in St. Charles County. MDC provided financial assistance to help with the acquisition. It consists of 785-acres on Missouri’s most vital floodplain and wetland habitat, half of which are managed as inviolate refuge.

The upcoming mentored hunts will include opportunities for dove, duck, and goose hunting. Each event will pair participants with experienced mentors who will provide guidance on firearm safety, hunting techniques, species identification, and responsible outdoor behavior. The goal is to help new hunters build a strong foundation while fostering an appreciation for Missouri’s rich conservation and hunting heritage.

The partnership with GRHA’s Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center is part of MDC’s broader mission to connect people with nature and promote conservation through public engagement and hands-on experiences. With its prime location along key migratory routes, the site already supports millions of birds each year and will now also serve as a welcoming space for people to experience the excitement of hunting and the beauty of Missouri’s wetlands.

“These mentored hunts are a great way for young people and first-time hunters to learn in the field while being mentored by someone experienced,” said MDC Education Branch Chief, Margie Vandeven. “It’s about helping people feel comfortable and confident, while also developing a lasting connection to the outdoors.”

“By opening the doors of the Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center to youth and first-time hunters, we’re not just teaching outdoor skills—we’re cultivating a lifelong respect for nature, stewardship, and Missouri’s rich conservation legacy,” said GRHA’s President, David Bub “These mentored hunts are where confidence takes root, traditions are passed on, and the next generation of conservationists begins their journey.”

Details on how to apply for mentored hunts will be announced soon. Space will be limited, and preference will be given to youth and individuals who have not previously hunted.

For more information, contact:

Bryant Hertel – bryant.hertel@mdc.mo.gov

Scott Boyd – scott.boyd@mdc.mo.gov

The mission of the GRHA is to protect the 100-year Confluence floodplain for the benefit of wildlife, historic waterfowling, agriculture, clean water, and people.