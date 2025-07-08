Join MDC for in-person or virtual class on milkweed and monarch butterflies July 19 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Monarch butterflies are an important species to our state, and they depend on milkweed. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a course about the relationship between milkweed and monarchs from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Participation in this program may be done in-person or virtually. This course is intended for ages 18 and older, and registration is required.

To register for the in-person course, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208711.

To register for the virtual course, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208712. A link to the webcast will be sent to registered participants prior to the program.

MDC staff will discuss the 13 native species of milkweed found in Missouri, as well as how to grow them at home to help monarch butterflies.

Questions may be directed to Assistant Nature Center Manager Stephanie Kemp at stephanie.kemp@mdc.mo.gov. Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1409 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs.

Keep up to date on all local MDC programming with text or email alerts, found at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.