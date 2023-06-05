Submit Release
Interstate 90 (Exit 10) Eastbound Off-Ramp Closure Scheduled For Bridge Repair Work Near Spearfish

For Immediate Release:  Friday, June 2, 2023 

Contact: Broc Swanson, Rapid City Region Senior Bridge Engineer, 605-394-2244

 

SPEARFISH, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) crews will be conducting repair work on the bridge over Spearfish Creek, at Interstate 90 (exit 10), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The work will require closing the I-90 (exit 10) eastbound off-ramp for one day for the safety of the traveling public and maintenance crews.

Motorists should plan an alternate route. Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take U.S. Highway 85 north to use exit 12 and return to exit 10 in the westbound direction.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing traffic in the work zone near the ramp closure.   

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

