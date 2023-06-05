Interstate 90 (Exit 10) Eastbound Off-Ramp Closure Scheduled For Bridge Repair Work Near Spearfish

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 2, 2023

SPEARFISH, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) crews will be conducting repair work on the bridge over Spearfish Creek, at Interstate 90 (exit 10), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The work will require closing the I-90 (exit 10) eastbound off-ramp for one day for the safety of the traveling public and maintenance crews.

Motorists should plan an alternate route. Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take U.S. Highway 85 north to use exit 12 and return to exit 10 in the westbound direction.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing traffic in the work zone near the ramp closure.

