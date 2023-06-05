Update No. 1: VSP provides update on incident in Leicester

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on incident in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vermont (Monday, June 5, 2023) — State police are continuing to investigate an incident in which one man was killed and another wounded late Sunday in Leicester.

Both men were victims of a shooting. The injured man initially was treated at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and then flown by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Monday morning. An autopsy is pending for the deceased victim. Their identities will be released as the investigation continues.

Initial investigation indicates the shooting was a targeted event directed at the victims, and there is no broader threat to the general public. Today the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team will process the location where the shooting occurred, a property at 1352 U.S. Route 7. Police are continuing to seek a suspect or suspects tied to this incident, along with a black Nissan sedan that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

The state police would like to speak to anyone who might have seen something suspicious or out of the ordinary between 9:30-10 p.m. Sunday near the location where the shooting occurred. Anyone with information should call the VSP New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Criminal Division, will be available to speak with members of the media about this investigation at 1 p.m. at the Brandon Fire Department, located at 61 Franklin St. VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 11:10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which one person was killed and a second person was injured Sunday night, June 4, 2023, in Leicester.

The investigation began following a 911 call at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance on U.S. Route 7. Responding law-enforcement officers discovered one man dead at the scene and a second suffering from injuries. The injured man was taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

VSP is investigating a report that a black Nissan sedan was seen leaving the area.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond on Monday morning. Police departments from Brandon and Middlebury are providing assistance.

Following processing of the crime scene by CSST, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No one is currently in custody. The identities of the people involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -