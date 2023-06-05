Submit Release
DHEC to Host Public Meeting, Hearing About Westinghouse

JUNE 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will host an informational public meeting and a public hearing regarding permit applications from Westinghouse Electric Company on Wednesday, June 6, 2023.  

DHEC’s Bureau of Water and Bureau of Air Quality will host the informational meeting at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Recreation Commission, Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. The informational meeting will be followed by a public hearing at 7 p.m. 

You can access information and details on the proposed permits online.  

Although not required, registration is encouraged. Register here.  

For more information, contact Monica Taylor at 803-898-7678 or taylormn@dhec.sc.gov.  

