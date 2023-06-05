Lane closures on Iowa 76 north of Waukon in Allamakee County begin on Monday, June 12

Posted on: June 05, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – June 5, 2023 – Motorists who travel over the three Iowa 76 bridges north of Waukon need to be aware of a bridge deck joint replacement project requiring lane closures that may slow down their trip.

Beginning on Monday, June 12, until late August, weather permitting, crews will work on the Iowa 76 bridges over the Upper Iowa River, Bear Creek, and Waterloo Creek. Only one bridge location will be worked on at a time. Motorists will be assisted through the work zone with temporary traffic signals.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide).

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]