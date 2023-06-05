Club Nouveau’s Greatest Hits Album “The Collection” To Be Released on Vinyl June 2, 2023

Submit Release
STUDIO CITY, CA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightyear Entertainment announces the release of Club Nouveau’s “The Collection” on Vinyl for the first time, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the album’s Compact Disc/Digital release in 1998.

The LP contains the band’s biggest hit song “Rumors” and its worldwide hit of the Bill Withers song, “Lean On Me.”

“Rumors alone generates about 2 million streams a month,” said Arnie Holland, CEO of Lightyear. “That kind of fan base 25 years after this album’s initial release deserves a vinyl.”

Along with such acts as Sly & The Family Stone, Con Funk Shun, En Vogue, MC Hammer, and Tony! Toni! Tone!, Club Nouveau have made an indelible mark on the Bay Area’s rich urban music scene. Since forming in 1986, Club Nouveau have sold well over ten million units, toured extensively, charted eleven Billboard hit singles, and won numerous awards. Their music has resurfaced in numerous rap hits which have sampled its infectious melodies.

This unique eight song Club Nouveau LP collection chronicles the successes of the Bay Area group throughout its various lineup changes from the short-lived predecessor, Timex Social Club and its number one hit single “Rumors,” through such proven hits as the 1987 # 1 pop chart single “Lean On Me” plus such slept on potential hits as 1992’s “I like Your Way.” Also included in “The Collection” are three 1998 Club Nouveau tracks; “Keep Using Me,” “What Kind Of Love (Secret Rendezvous),” and “Why (You Wanna Make Me Cry).”

Since forming 37 years ago Club Nouveau has gone through various lineup changes but the group’s two consistent figures have been writer/singer/ producer & entrepreneur Jay King and singer/songwriter Valerie Watson. “Looking back, Club Nouveau was a dream come true. It’s been an incredible artistic experience,” said Valerie Watson from her LA home.

To purchase: Amazon: https://amzn.com/dp/B0C1779KDW

Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Lightyear Entertainment, a distributor of independent films and music, was founded in 1987. www.lightyear.com

