Cadillac Introduces the 2024 Cadillac XT4

Cadillac XT4 Gives the Driver the Benefits of an SUV Without the Bulk

Compact and spirited, the new 2024 XT4 raises small SUV practicality to Cadillac luxury with serious comforts and serious technology”
GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadillac is excited to introduce the 2024 Cadillac XT4. The Cadillac XT4 is a compact SUV that offers the utility of an SUV without the bulk. The XT4 is packed with features that will make life easier and more enjoyable.

The XT4 has a 2.0L turbocharged engine that provides plenty of power without sacrificing fuel economy. The XT4 also comes standard with all-wheel drive to take on any terrain with confidence.

The XT4's interior is designed for comfort and convenience. The seats are comfortable and the controls are easy to use. The XT4 also has plenty of storage space for any kind of adventure.

The XT4 comes packed with safety features that will give the owner peace of mind on the road. The XT4 has automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a rear-view camera.

"The Cadilac XT4 has more standard features compared to the Chevrolet Equinox as well. It includes all of the most updated safety features such as lane departure warning and some of the latest technology features such as GPS navigation in its infotainment system." - Cadillac

About Lone Star Cadillac

Lone Star Cadillac is Back!! Garland Cadillac is returning to its roots and relaunching as Lone Star Cadillac, ready to continue the tradition that it boasted in its 50+ years in the industry as a Cadillac leader in the DFW metroplex area. Providing a new luxury experience that only Lone Star Cadillac can deliver.

