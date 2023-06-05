Chevy Introduces 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Chevy Corvette E-Ray Young Chevrolet

The Corvette Stingray Gets Electrified With the New E-Ray Model Design

Designed for year-round performance, E-Ray and its electrified AWD capability is always up for a challenge, whether it’s snow, rain, mud or ice.” — Chevrolet.com

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chevrolet is excited to introduce the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the superpowered Corvette Stingray. This next-generation Corvette is packed with cutting-edge technology and performance-enhancing features that will make it the most exhilarating Corvette yet.

The Corvette E-Ray is powered by an all-new electric propulsion system that delivers an impressive 0-60 time of just 2.5 seconds. With its instant torque and lightning-fast acceleration, the E-Ray is sure to thrill Corvette enthusiasts.

"Over 70 years and eight generations, Corvette has been innovated upon time and time again. And now, it’s been electrified for the first time with an e-AWD system that works in tandem with its LT2 V8 engine to give it the fastest 0 to 60 time ever for this legendary nameplate. But this latest Corvette isn’t made simply for performance. With standard all-season tires and Magnetic Selective Ride Control™, it’s made for all-season touring too." - Chevrolet.com

The E-Ray's electric propulsion system also provides for a very efficient driving experience. The E-Ray has a range of over 300 miles on a single charge, making it ideal for long road trips.

In addition to its impressive performance, the Corvette E-Ray is also packed with the latest technology. The E-Ray features an all-new infotainment system with a large touchscreen display. This system provides access to all of the car's functions, including navigation, climate control, and audio/visual entertainment.

About Young Chevrolet

At Young Chevrolet in Dallas, we believe people deserve a car they love at a price they can afford. Our vast selection of new Chevrolet cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as a healthy used vehicle inventory, provide them with options for their unique needs. In addition, our professional finance team has multiple options for leasing or financing a new or used auto so that we can get drivers into the right vehicle.