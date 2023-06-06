Digital Commerce 360 Releases its 2023 European Retailer Rankings & Data
Digital Commerce 360’s 2023 Europe Database ranks and analyzes Europe’s 500 largest online retailers, based on 2022 web sales.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Digital Commerce 360 estimates, Europe’s Top 500 online retailers collectively grew ecommerce to $349.71 billion in 2022 and showed remarkable resilience. Like many US ecommerce players, Europe’s Top 500 maintained growth amid a challenging global economy.
Categorically, the leaders in Europe came out of Mass Merchants (no surprise) and Health & Beauty, while Housewares & Home Furnishings, Consumer Electronics, and Specialty saw some heavy declines.
The Digital Commerce 360 2023 Europe Database includes competitive data on the leading 500 online retailers across Europe, with online sales ranging from $20.5 million to more than $22.4 billion.
For more commentary, please reach out to pr@digitalcommerce360.com.
KEY DATA FROM THE 2023 EUROPE DATABASE:
--The Europe 500 have grown digital revenue by 67% since 2019
--The Top 500 online retailers in Europe sold $349.71 billion worth of goods in 2022
--Turkish apparel brand Mavi grew web sales 96.5% from 2021 to 2022
--Retail chains were the most successful merchant type of the Europe 500, reporting close to $169 billion in 2022 web sales
--Web-only retailers were the fastest-growing merchant type in the region in 2022 and increased collective digital revenue by more than 9%
INCLUDED IN THE PRO DATABASE:
--Rankings and exact web sales in U.S. dollars from 2018–2022
--Cross-border financial data by region and web sales from mobile devices
--Extensive performance metrics including growth, traffic analysis, average ticket and conversion rate
--Website features and functions plus omnichannel and customer service offerings
--Email marketing and shopper demographics
--International shipping, payment methods and vendor data
WHAT'S NEW IN 2023:
--All online retailers broken down into merchandise subcategory
--New types of business models, such as subscription models, used/second-hand goods, buy-back/trade-in program, and product rentals
--Added new features and functions of primary URLs such as: Livestream Shopping, Store Locators, and various shipping conditions such as unconditional free shipping
If you would like to include our data in your reporting, please source Digital Commerce 360 and include our URL: https://www.digitalcommerce360.com/.
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
