CoreStack Publishes White Paper on Single System of Intelligence for Cloud Resources
The paper focuses on how to transform cloud chaos into cloud confidence with the right governance model
At the heart of CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform, is the single system of intelligence for all your cloud resources, which we call CR360. ”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has published a new white paper titled “CR360: A Single System of Intelligence for All Your Cloud Resources,” highlighting a revolutionary cloud governance model based on Cloud Resource 360 (or CR360™).
— Sridhar C., Chief Digital Officer, CoreStack
In order to achieve model cloud governance in today’s complex, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, enterprises need a cloud governance model – one that can take them from cloud chaos to cloud confidence. IDC has forecasted that global cloud spend will reach $1.3 trillion by 2025. As the use of cloud computing expands, organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of robust cloud governance.
A veteran technology executive, Sridhar C., Chief Digital Officer of CoreStack and author of the white paper, states: “At the heart of CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform, is the single system of intelligence for all your cloud resources, which we call CR360. This system has the power to transform cloud governance by providing new levels of visibility and insight without requiring multiple tools or cumbersome integrations. Any modifications made within a cloud resource instantly propagate across the entire portfolio of capabilities, and our patented connectorless approach means CoreStack cloud governance is future-ready across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, or any combination of hyperscalers.”
"We are thrilled to introduce CR360 as the centerpiece of our governance model," adds Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer of CoreStack. "With seamless integration of FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, Well-Architected Assessments, and future GreenOps capabilities, CoreStack delivers a range of functionality simply by leveraging different aspects of the data from each cloud resource. We are also able to associate the cloud resource with relevant workloads, dependencies, projects, and more, giving customers a complete view of each cloud resource by applying multiple lenses to the data. Moreover, the extensive data corpus derived from anonymized cloud resources enhances the training of advanced AI models, resulting in more intelligent recommendations for precise forecasting, optimal sizing, and accelerated digital transformation journeys."
This white paper provides an in-depth exploration of CR360, including what it is, how it works, how enterprises benefit from it across operations, security and compliance, cost, access, and resources, and the crucial role it plays in achieving model cloud governance.
Visit http://corestack.io/CR360 to download the white paper CR360: A Single System of Intelligence for All Your Cloud Resources.
Here is a collection of our recent white papers offering valuable perspectives and comprehensive guidance for enterprises seeking to navigate the intricacies of effective cloud governance:
Why Cloud Governance Belongs in the Boardroom – https://corestack.io/boardroom
This white paper by Rob Ford focuses on how confidence in the cloud can deliver the disproportionate business value boards demand. The white paper makes the case that cloud governance discussions belong in the boardroom, a move that will serve enterprises well as they trailblaze into their digital future.
Don’t Kill the Goose That Lays the Golden Egg - https://corestack.io/goldenegg
This white paper by Rob Ford that explains why enterprises should optimize cloud spend rather than cut cloud costs. It presents seven compelling reasons why optimizing cloud spending with an aim to prosper is a more thoughtful decision than cutting cloud spending with an aim to appease. The contrast is a stark one.
Why Choose CoreStack for Cloud Governance - https://corestack.io/whyus
This white paper by Sri C. explores ten ways CoreStack stands apart in the cloud governance landscape – ten ways CoreStack can help you Cloud with Confidence™.
# # #
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps; and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack’s solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, helping enterprises optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds in a unified dashboard. CoreStack delivers transformative value, including 40% increase in operational efficiency, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
Bala Vishwanath, CMO
CoreStack
+ +14253105375 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube