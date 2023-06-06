Austin American Technology Selects TAP Financial Partners for M&A, Advisory Services
MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES , June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin American Technology (AAT), a leading manufacturer and builder of industrial grade cleaners for the electronic assembly industry, has engaged TAP Financial Partners for its investment banking expertise.
— Todd Rountree, Austin American Technology president & COO
The Texas-based company will initially utilize TAP Financial to advise through its merger with Aqua Klean Systems, a leading manufacturer of inline cleaning and water filtration systems, which will expand capabilities and provide a California-based facility and operations. The transaction includes the purchase of substantially all the assets and retains the Aqua Klean staff at its current location. TAP’s team is facilitating the transaction between both parties, performing due diligence, providing legal counsel and leading post-merger integration processes.
“TAP brings significant resources to AAT at a critical time in their evolution,” said Bob Press, founder of TAP Financial Partners. “Our leadership team has a long history of guiding companies their size through mergers and we’re positioned in the industries where they operate to bring synergies to their efforts.”
Founded in 1986, AAT’s line of cleaning products are widely used in the automotive, medical, military, and aerospace industries.
“After agreeing to a merger with one of our competitors, I quickly realized I needed help and expertise in getting this completed,” said Todd Rountree, president and COO of Austin American Technology. “After much research, I decided to partner with TAP Financial Partners to provide the necessary strategy, legal, and consulting expertise to finalize this merger.
The TAP team has proved to be invaluable, and I could not be more pleased with their level of experience, knowledge, and drive to guide me through this exciting growth opportunity.”
