TAP Financial Partners Adds Talent to its Analysis Team

MIAMI, FLA., USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neil J. Vora has joined TAP Financial Partners in an analyst’s role. In a related move, Kevin Vermeulen has been promoted to senior analyst.

Mr. Vora will focus on synthesizing and interpreting data from a variety of sources, making determinations, and recommendations to internal and external stakeholders. He comes to TAP after stints at Coherent Inc., where he held a financial analyst’s position, and MassMutual New Jersey-NYC, where his title was financial advisor.

“We’re excited to have added Neil and to move Kevin into a more senior position,” said TAP Financial Partners Founder Bob Press. “Both will help us move the financial needle for the small and mid-sized companies that are part of the TAP ecosystem.”

Mr. Vora is a cum laude graduate of Rutgers, the state university of New Jersey.

TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.

To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

