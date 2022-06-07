The Evolution of Crowdfunding: TAP Financial Partners Launches ‘TAP IDEA,’ a Large Leap Forward in SME Capital Raising
TAP IDEA is the edge venture capital firms bring to larger companies at a fraction of the cost.
Qualified companies can utilize TAP's platform to secure $500,000-$5,000,000 from opt-in investors interested in funding small and medium-sized businesses.
We’ve combined the resources of an investment bank, the capabilities of crowdsourcing, and a vast network of investors that will enable small and mid-sized businesses to advance their growth agendas.”MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of economies in both the United States and Europe, with 30 million companies accounting for 2/3 of private-sector jobs in the U.S. alone. Yet with all that impact, their access to capital that could fuel growth has traditionally fallen far short of what is available to larger firms.
— Al Razavi, TAP managing partner
To provide a solution to a persistent and ongoing problem, TAP Financial Partners has introduced TAP IDEA (Investor Direct Equity Access), which provides qualified companies within its ecosystem the opportunity to secure $500,000-$5,000,000 at times when it’s needed most. The larger capital raises place the offering a step above traditional crowdfunding platforms, which rarely achieve the results stakeholders are pursuing, as does the proprietary TAP platform and institutionally-backed investor network. Companies seeking financing benefit from a customized, hands-on approach that is an integral part of the financing, framework, and technology needed to attract capital investment.
“We’ve combined the resources of an investment bank, the capabilities of crowdsourcing, and a vast network of registered, accredited investors that will enable small and mid-sized businesses to advance their growth agendas,” said Al Razavi, a managing partner at TAP Financial Partners. “It’s the edge venture capital firms bring to larger companies at a fraction of the cost.”
TAP IDEA (www.tap-idea.com) is designed to be a company’s capital-raising platform, providing access to bridge loans, sophisticated crowdfunding, and the many individual and corporate investors anxious to serve the small and medium-sized businesses banks have largely abandoned. TAP’s financial professionals work with an organization’s C-level executives to review opportunities, provide strategic counsel, and facilitate private placement of capital that best meets the company’s needs. Clients also have access to the full depth and breadth of TAP’s vast expertise, with immediate access to institutional data room development, landing page design, targeted investor matching and engagement. “We’re with clients every step of the way, providing everything from front-end lending to back-end brokerage firm capabilities,” said Razavi.
For the non-institutional investment community, TAP IDEA offers access to more scrutinized companies and the resources of a smaller private equity firm. Access to data, specially-designed company landing pages, and inclusion in matching and engagement services is all part of the offering. Experienced pros that work in a wide variety of industries - healthcare, aerospace, education, retail, cannabis, insurance, telecommunications, and energy, among them - are positioned to offer counsel to investors seeking a return on investment.
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
TAP Financial Partners and TAP IDEA are not registered with FINRA or the SEC as broker-dealers under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Any regulated activity shall be executed through a registered broker dealer.
To learn more, visit www.tap-idea.com.
# # #
Stu Opperman
Impact Players
+1 954-815-2303
stu@impactplayers.com