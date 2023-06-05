The Flint Monarchs win season opener, defeats Wisconsin Glo 82-73
Monarchs defense helps secure win over Wisconsin Glo
In a rematch of last season's national championship game, the Flint Monarchs defeated the Wisconsin Glo 82-73 on the road to pick up its first win of the season.
“The 4th quarter displayed outstanding basketball, it is known that the Wisconsin Glo are the gold standard of our league and to use this game as an early measuring stick is a positive sign for the Monarchs,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Asia Boyd led all players with a game high 23 points and nine rebounds (11-11 free throws), Flint Hamady high-school product Brandie (Baker) Cunningham registered 15 points and seven rebounds, Ameryst Alston posted 15 points and 3 steals, Aliyah Mazyck scored 13 points, and Ciani Cryor chipped in 10 points, 3 steals and team high 5 assists. Micaela Kelly shared a game high 9 rebounds with teammate Asia Boyd.
“I have recruited very skilled and complementary type of players in building this team, what this team showed tonight is only a glimpse of what the finished product could be,” said Wynn.
The Glo scored 5 three point filed goals in the first half but had 0 three-point field goals in the second half, the Glo also had 21 turnovers compared to the Monarchs 14 turnovers.
“This team has established a tough-minded defensive identity early in the season and I credit this victory tonight to our team defense, after digging ourselves into an 11-point deficit, our defense showed up and responded,” said Wynn.
Taylor Wurtz scored 19 points to lead the Wisconsin Glo.
Game notes: The biggest lead held was 11 points by Wisconsin, there were 10 lead changes and the game was tied 3 times.
Team notes: The Flint Monarchs (1-0) and the Wisconsin Glo (0-1) are both members of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). Flint will square off at home against the Kansas City Crossover for a two-game double header on Saturday June 10 at 4 p.m. and Sunday June 11 at 2 p.m. The Monarchs home games will be played at Mott Community College’s Ballenger Field House, located at 1401 E. Court Street, Flint, MI, 48503.
General admission price for single game tickets is $15; season pass is $30.
For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
