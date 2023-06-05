Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Set to Exceed a Valuation of $13 Billion by 2029

With increasing global accessibility to healthcare, the interventional cardiology market is set for robust growth, driven by the increased capability for interventional procedures internationally.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a globally recognized consulting and market research firm, has recently released an exclusive report on the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. The report outlines that there is an anticipation of ongoing price declines during the forecast period, primarily influenced by the market's consolidation trend and the practice of bundling. In order to boost overall sales, competitors in the market often combine devices at a lower price. In recent years, there has been an increase in access to healthcare and the development of hospital infrastructure in developing countries, particularly in Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions like China and India. This progress has led to a greater number of interventional procedures being performed and has contributed to the expansion of the device market.

Overall, the Global Interventional Cardiology Device Market is on an upward trajectory. By 2029, the market is predicted to exceed $13 billion. iData’s comprehensive reports delve into industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, providing a complete analysis of all the segments in the market.

The MedSuite report's segmentation includes detailed analysis of several markets including: coronary stent, coronary balloon catheter, interventional coronary catheter, interventional coronary guidewire, coronary embolic protection device, atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) device, coronary introducer sheath, coronary vascular closure device (VCD), diagnostic catheter and guidewire, optical coherence tomography (OCT) catheter and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheter markets.

Boston Scientific continues to hold the most dominant position in the market by attaining the largest market across various important market segments, such as coronary stents, balloon catheters, and embolic protection devices. Its extensive range of devices and complementary products, along with its international sales team, contribute to its leadership. Abbott, the second market leader, leads the Western European markets for interventional coronary guidewires and OCT catheters. Their Xience™ drug-eluting stent is a popular choice for coronary stents, especially in cases of chronic total occlusion (CTO). Medtronic, the third market leader, also has a strong presence across multiple segments, including coronary stents, coronary balloon catheters, interventional coronary catheters, and more.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the Global Interventional Cardiology Device Market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the country-level PCI procedures for each segment of the Global Market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the Global Interventional Cardiology Device Market and what are the market shares of the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For extended insights, be sure to read our full Global Report Suite on Interventional Cardiology Devices.

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at marketing@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.