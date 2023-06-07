Blueprint Wins Gold in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Software Systems today announced that it has received the Gold Globee Award in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology in the category of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for its RPA Migration Solution.
One of nine Globee Awards programs, the Information Technology World Awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.
Blueprint’s RPA Migration Solution was recognized for enabling organizations to transition from one RPA tool to another for 60-75% less resources and time than manual efforts. In one example, Blueprint helped a major telecommunications company complete their RPA migration journey in just months instead of years and saved them over $5 million. This year, Blueprint also became the preferred RPA Migration Technology partner for Microsoft’s global RPA migration program, a global program that helps companies migrate existing RPA estates to Microsoft Power Automate for desktop.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as the Gold Globee IT World Award winner,” says Dan Shimmerman, president and CEO, Blueprint. “This award reinforces Blueprint’s commitment to helping organizations migrate and enhance their automation estates from outdated, underperforming RPA platforms onto Microsoft Power Automate - quickly, securely, and at a fraction of the cost of manual migrations.”
More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
“Blueprint’s RPA Migration Solution has been a game-changer for organizations looking to switch their RPA tools. By providing analytics and insight into an organization's RPA estate, Blueprint's solution helps identify [automation] waste and retirement opportunities, leading to substantial savings,” said one Globee Awards judge.
To see the complete list of 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology winners visit, https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps organizations assess and improve their process automation practice, increasing the value their automations deliver while reducing operating costs. Blueprint’s platform ingests entire automation portfolios and delivers invaluable insight and analytics into those estates, indicating where there are redundancies, overly complex automations, and re-platforming opportunities to migrate entire digital workforces to new generation intelligent automation platforms at a fraction of the cost and quicker than any other option available. For more information, visit www.blueprintsys.com
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
Matthew Pugh
