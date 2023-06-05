Turnkey Technologies Commits to Microsoft Dynamics GP Services for 10 More Years
If you want to stay with your solution, and have people that love your platform, come see us. We will help you innovate and continue to extend Dynamics GP.”CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnkey Technologies, a leading national partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications for Defense manufacturing, Medical Device manufacturing, Project Services, Small-Medium Business, and more, is proud to announce its long-term commitment to the Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP platform.
— Chris Gherardini, President, Turnkey Technologies
Following the recent announcement by Microsoft that it will discontinue new licensing for Dynamics GP (Great Plains) April 1, 2026, with existing customers able to purchase new licenses beyond 2026, Turnkey has affirmed its long-term commitment for Dynamics GP customers.
Microsoft Dynamics GP is a robust and versatile business management solution that stands at the forefront of innovation. With its comprehensive suite of features and functionalities, Dynamics GP empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth. From financial management and supply chain optimization to human resources and customer relationship management, Dynamics GP offers a seamless integration of tools that enable businesses to make informed decisions and achieve operational excellence. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation make it easy for users to adapt and maximize its capabilities, while its scalable architecture ensures flexibility and accommodates the evolving needs of businesses. Moreover, Dynamics GP's powerful reporting and analytics capabilities provide deep insights into key performance indicators, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions and gain a competitive edge. With Microsoft Dynamics GP, businesses can elevate their efficiency, increase profitability, and unlock their full potential in today's dynamic and rapidly changing business landscape.
With all of its amazing benefits, we believe that Microsoft Dynamics GP deserves Partners who believe in this solution and are committed to continue implementation and support for customers for the long-term.
About Turnkey Technologies
Since 1994, Turnkey Technologies has delivered real business process modernization, improvement, and Return on Investment (ROI) to hundreds of businesses from Small-Medium (SMB) to Enterprise. Our experienced team brings deep technical and functional expertise across numerous industries with emphasis in Defense Manufacturing, Medical Device Manufacturing, Project Services, and more. Valet service and an extraordinary customer experience are the hallmarks of our mission, and we stand ready to deliver the real improvements that our customer need to compete in the 21st century.
