New York City Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon Featured in Multiple Media Outlets

Dr. Ira Savetsky’s advice on beauty and skincare was recently featured in several publications, including Vogue, Forbes, Marie Claire, CNN, and CBS News.
I believe women...have stepped into a new phase of confidence and independence, blazing trails in all aspects of their lives... This revolution comes with empowerment to look and feel their best.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 75 percent of plastic surgeons in the U.S. report an increased demand in plastic surgery since the pandemic. The soaring demand for aesthetic treatments and procedures is significant, leading men and women all over the country to seek out innovative, effective ways to achieve their aesthetic goals. Dr. Ira Savetsky — a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon in New York City — was recently featured in several international media outlets discussing a range of topics, including the popularity of buccal fat removal, the rising demand for aesthetic surgery, tips on hydrating the skin, and ways to upgrade one’s daily skincare regimen.
One of the most popular procedures in recent years is buccal fat removal, a procedure in which the buccal fat pads in the cheeks are removed to achieve a sleeker, more angular look in the face. Dr. Savetsky attributes the craze to the proliferation of social media, telling CBS News… “The interest in the buccal fat pad really just stems from people's sort of obsession with having a really defined and countered jawline… in this era of selfies and just photos in general ... people really started to notice, more than ever, their jawline, and buccal fat is something that is very intriguing to people."
Achieving healthy, glowing skin is often a cosmetic goal for individuals of all ages, and Dr. Savetsky spoke further about maintaining a smooth, youthful complexion with Vogue magazine. In outlining the best way to prevent wrinkles on the neck, Dr. Savetsky recommends “...a good daily skin care regimen, including sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, hydration, a healthy balanced diet, and avoidance of Instagram [just kidding], or at least elevating your smartphone so you are not constantly bending your neck.”
Speaking to CNN, Dr. Savetsky also points out the value of hydrating facial mists for patients who struggle with excessive sweating and/or dryness from cold weather. “It’s great as an on-demand adjunct to your skin care regimen to help boost your skin during these environmental changes, but also can be regularly incorporated into your skin care regimen,” Dr. Savetsky reveals. “A moist environment has been shown to improve wound healing and decrease scar formation.”
As a plastic surgeon with fellowship training in aesthetic facial procedures, Dr. Savetsky is highly experienced in enhancing the health and appearance of the skin with non-surgical treatments, as well as facelift and neck lift surgery, rhinoplasty, and blepharoplasty. He also performs breast and body contouring procedures at his New York City-area practice, including breast lift, breast reduction, breast augmentation, liposuction, abdominoplasty, and other cosmetic surgeries. Now more than ever, patients who are not ready for surgery also have options to achieve their goals with non-surgical alternatives. Discussing the possibilities of non-surgical rhinoplasty with Marie Claire, Dr. Savetsky explains, “A liquid nose job, also known as a non-surgical nose job or a liquid rhinoplasty, is a cosmetic procedure in which injectable fillers, such as hyaluronic acid, are used to reshape the nose without surgery.” While results are temporary, a “liquid nose job” can offer improvement without the downtime and invasiveness associated with surgery.
As the rise in plastic surgery continues to reach new heights, Dr. Savetsky also spoke to Forbes about increased demand in patients who may not have previously considered aesthetic enhancement, such as Orthodox Jewish women. Speaking on the surprising trend in plastic surgery among women who dress more modestly, Dr. Savetsky states, “I believe women in general, and Orthodox women specifically, have stepped into a new phase of confidence and independence, blazing trails in all aspects of their lives. Now, more than ever before, Orthodox Jewish women are serving as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, founding their own successful start-ups, and taking leadership roles in health care, law, politics, and the community. This revolution comes with empowerment to look and feel their best.”
About Ira Savetsky, MD
Dr. Ira Savetsky is a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon based in New York City, New York. Dr. Savetsky’s background includes training in aesthetic, reconstructive, microvascular, and craniofacial plastic surgery. He completed residencies in both plastic and reconstructive surgery at NYU Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery, and is one of few plastic surgeons in the country who has completed fellowship training in aesthetic surgery at the renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Savetsky is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society. He is also on the educational committee at ASPS, where he develops the aesthetic face curriculum at the organization’s annual meeting. Dr. Ira Savetsky is available for interview upon request.
