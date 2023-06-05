NEW REPORT: HUNGER WITHIN THE BOROUGHS
EINPresswire.com/ -- President Joe Biden issued a challenge to “End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities,” calling on businesses, non-profits, academia and community to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030, and a coalition of Queens, NY, organizations has stepped up to accepted the President’s call to action.
Since March 1, 2023, the Zara Charitable Foundation committed to underwrite the cost of 12 months of fresh, culturally appealing food items supplied by Mannan Supermarkets to feed 200+ diverse families served by The Gaton Foundation of Richmond Hill, Queens.
Three months into their partnership, these Queens-based leaders have issued a new report on “Hunger Within the Boroughs of New York City.”
“Hunger Within the Boroughs of New York City,” addresses the problem with the eye-opening data-necessary to drive actions among policymakers, hunger-relief partners community organizations. Insights include:
1. Food insecurity among children in Queens is double, the US population – 10.2% vs 20.5%.
2. Food insecurity is 6% higher for African Americans and 10% higher for Latinos than for Whites.
3. Food insecurity reduces a child’s math score by 53.37 points & reading by 70.43.
4. The national debt ceiling deal added more requirements, making SNAP, WIC and other food programs more difficult to access, exposing 1.6 million New Yorkers and 41 million Americans to more hardship.
5. NY City Social Services (DSS) is experiencing rising SNAP applications from 27,000 to 45,000 between January 2019 and January 2023
Access the full report here.
William Thomas
Butler Associates
646-213-1342
wthomas@butlerpr.com