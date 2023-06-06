RETIRED NBA PLAYER MIKE JAMES TEAMS UP WITH HOODIES4HEALING TO HONOR HOMELESS FATHERS ON FATHERS DAY IN HOUSTON

Mike James and RoseMary Mike James Serves the Homeless Mike James and RoseMary Serving on Father's Day

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoodies4Healing, a 501(c)(3) faith-filled powerhouse organization, is gearing up, once again, for their annual Father’s Day Event. Under the direction of Founder and CEO RoseMary Tucker, this fellowship promises to be an outstanding success.

Hoodies4Healing is a staple in Houston and has served over 60,000 women, men, and children since November 2020. Along the way, they are proud to have garnered the support of many community-minded philanthropists who sincerely desire to help others. Basketball great Mike James is one such person.

Legendary Point Guard James spent 13 seasons in the NBA and played for 11 teams, winning an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. He spends time on Sunday mornings teaming up with Hoodies4Healing, scoring points for people experiencing homelessness. His consistent presence and support, accompanied by his daughters, is a welcome sight as they serve hot meals to the less fortunate and downtrodden. As a father, he encourages those in attendance, especially the men, with a shared word of hope from the Bible.

Father’s Day is a time set aside to honor all fathers. Organizer Rosemary says, “Every homeless father will receive a hot meal, a gift bag, and a free haircut. She follows Godly principles: “It takes just one person to be that smile.”

Rosemary and her crew will set up a tent in their usual spot at 95 North Hamilton St., right across from the Star of Hope (1811 Ruiz St, Houston, TX 77002) in the adjacent parking lot from 8:30 AM-10:30 AM for Father’s Day Sunday.

Hoodies4Healing is creating a special Father’s Day Hoodie, which can be purchased at Blessties Boutique to celebrate the occasion. A percentage of each sale will go to providing for the homeless. To make donations and purchase merchandise such as hoodies or T-shirts that help this worthy cause, please stop by Blessties Boutique at 18039 Farm to Market Rd 529 D, Cypress, TX 77433.

Hoodies4Healing needs support from volunteers and monetary donations. For more information, please contact: Rosemary Tucker at Phone: 281-463-2537 or

Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or visit Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com