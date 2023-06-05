OG Canna Celebrates 1 Year of Legal Cannabis in Thailand on 9 June.
A Milestone for Economic Growth and the Future of the Cannabis Industry
"The positive economic impact has been remarkable. The legalization of cannabis has created thousands of jobs and has contributed substantially to the Thai economy." ”BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OG Canna Co, a leading cannabis company, is thrilled to commemorate the one-year anniversary of legal cannabis in Thailand on June 9, 2023. This landmark occasion signifies a significant step forward in the country's progressive approach to cannabis, unleashing immense economic growth and paving the way for a thriving cannabis industry.
— said Ben Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company.
Thailand made history on June 9, 2022, by becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize medical cannabis, breaking barriers and setting a precedent for others to follow. Since then, the cannabis landscape in Thailand has undergone a remarkable transformation, leading to an upsurge in economic opportunities and driving societal change.
Benjamin Baskins, the CEO of OG Canna Co, expressed his enthusiasm for the growth witnessed over the past year. He stated, "One year ago, we embarked on a journey that has reshaped the Thai economy and brought forward a new era of prosperity," said Baskins, "The positive economic impact has been remarkable. The legalization of cannabis has created thousands of jobs and has contributed substantially to the Thai economy."
The economic impact of cannabis legalization in Thailand has been profound. The burgeoning industry has attracted both local and international investors, resulting in the establishment of numerous cannabis-related businesses, ranging from cultivation facilities and processing centers to retail outlets and research institutes. This has generated a substantial influx of capital into the country, fueling economic growth and creating jobs for Thai citizens.
CEO Benjamin Baskins also spoke about the future prospects of the cannabis industry in Thailand, stating, "As we celebrate this milestone, we are excited about the future of the cannabis industry in Thailand. With the potential for further regulatory advancements, increased public acceptance, and expanding markets, we anticipate exponential growth in the years to come. OG Canna Co is committed to being at the forefront of this progress, driving innovation and providing high-quality cannabis products to meet the evolving needs of consumers."
OG Canna Co, renowned for its commitment to excellence and dedication to the highest quality standards, has played a pivotal role in shaping the cannabis landscape in Thailand. The company has contributed to the development of best practices in cultivation, extraction, and product formulation, ensuring that consumers have access to safe, reliable, and efficacious cannabis products.
In celebration of the one-year anniversary of legal cannabis in Thailand, OG Canna Co will be hosting a series of events, including educational seminars, community initiatives, and product showcases at their shops across Bangkok, Phuket and Samui. These events aim to raise awareness about the benefits of cannabis, educate the public on responsible consumption, and promote the positive impact that legalization has had on society and the economy.
"We are just scratching the surface of the potential of the cannabis industry in Thailand. The future is bright, and OG Canna Co is committed to being a positive force in this exciting new landscape," Baskins added.
As OG Canna Co looks to the future, it remains committed to its founding principles of quality, sustainability, and community. Join them in celebrating this one-year anniversary and a promising future for the cannabis industry in Thailand.
About OG Canna Co
OG Canna Co is a leading cannabis company dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and driving innovation within the industry. With a focus on excellence, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction, OG Canna Co aims to be at the forefront of the cannabis movement, shaping the future of the industry and advocating for responsible cannabis use.
