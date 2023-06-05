Award-Winning Chef/Restaurateur/Pizzaiolo Joe Farruggio Opens New 90 Second Pizza Location
The world-renowned founder/owner of Washington, DC’s legendary Il Canale announces the 2nd location of his 90 Second Pizza concept in DC’s Chinatown.
Tradition and time are priceless, for this reason I founded 90 Second Pizza, where you don’t have to sacrifice time to enjoy Neapolitan pizza the way it was meant to be served.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DC based 90 Second Pizza Chain was created to offer clients authentic Neapolitan pizza in just 90 seconds. A game changer in the pizza chain industry, 90 Second Pizza enables you to enjoy nutritious, traditional Italian pizza in a fraction of the time that American-style fast food pies are served. A key player in the Washington, DC restaurant scene since 1978, founder and lauded restaurateur Joe Farruggio has more than a half of a century’s worth of experience in pizza and is proud to open the new 708 7th St NW, Washington, DC location to bring genuine pizza to the thriving area.
— Owner/Founder Joe Farruggio
“Tradition and time are priceless for us,” says Farruggio who opened the fast casual pizzeria where you don’t have to sacrifice time to enjoy Neapolitan pizza the way it was meant to be served. Everything about the concept is a revelation in fast food. The high quality dough made from just quality flour, sea salt, water, and yeast is allowed to rise for 48 hours which maximizes not only texture, but also digestion. 90 Second Pizza uses the finest Italian 00 flour and tasty, low acidic San Marzano tomatoes, each bite of the pizza while transport your taste buds to sunny Napoli.
The speedy pizzeria doesn’t hold back on the style quotient either. Decorated with the colors of the Italian flag, locations also boast classic Mediterranean tiles and a counter finished with Italian marble from Carrara (the same place that Michelangelo’s marble came from). 90 Second Pizza is proud to use true Neapolitan brick ovens with volcanic stone surfaces. The double-dome shape of the oven is able to keep optimal cooking temperatures – up to 900 F and a perfect cooking time of 90 seconds.
For many people with dietary restrictions, such as those who follow a vegan diet, finding authentic pizza can be difficult, but at 90 Second Pizza, there are several options. Vegans can choose from Vegan Margherita, Ortolana, Boscaioloa and Campagnola pizzas. They’re so delicious that even dairy lovers have trouble noticing the difference between them and classic pizza. Their delicious dough is prepared on site and pizza crusts are shaped exclusively by hand to yield a soft and elastic crust.
Eco-friendly details used in the concept such as recyclable materials, straw and cup free sips, environment friendly napkins, and even a payment system that provides an electronic check instead of a printed one combine to help us maintain our commitment to the environment. Quick and seamless online ordering allows you to order pick-up or delivery pizzas in seconds.
In addition to saving time and tradition, 90 Second Pizzas traditional pies are easy on the budget, too. At just $10.99 a pizza, each authentically made variation is a bargain that offers high quality and flavor at a low price. World renowned pizzaiolo and 90 Second Pizza founder, Joe Farruggio opened his latest concept to celebrate his love of pizza and the Italian culture with all. Since they’re fast and affordable, he hopes that 90 Second Pizza’s offerings help to share his “ authentic pizza for the people” philosophy.
In addition to Chinatown and the original Georgetown location, additional 90 Second Pizza stores are expected to open in DC this year as well.
About Joe Farruggio
Award-winning restaurateur/pizzaiolo/chef Joe (Giuseppe) Farruggio, was born and raised in beautiful Agrigento, Sicily. With more than 53 years of restaurant, entrepreneurial, and culinary experience, he is now the owner of the renowned Washington, DC landmark Il Canale (one of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat 2022), as well as the rapidly expanding 90 Second Pizza Concept and A Modo Mio in Virginia. Mr. Farruggio’s restaurants and his story have been featured in countless articles including those in: Forbes, The Washington Post, Washington Life Magazine, Thrillist, Washingtonian, USA Today, The Georgetowner, Eater DC, and many more newspapers, magazines, blogs, and television programs. His memoir, My Name is Joe And I am a Pizza Man, An American Story (Fourth Lloyd Productions, 2022) is available on Amazon.
For more information on 90 Second Pizza, please visit www.90secondpizza.us.
For more information on Joe Farruggio, please visit www.joefarruggio.com or to schedule media interviews, presentations, or events with Joe, please contact Gail Broeckel at lobby4u@yahoo.com.
Gail Broeckel
PR Specialist
lobby4u@yahoo.com