Boxwood Digital Releases Its May Wrap-up of Breaking ECommerce Marketing News

Denver-based eCommerce SEO agency publishes a monthly roundup of the latest industry developments. The news capsule includes eCommerce strategies and opinions.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ECommerce SEO agency Boxwood Digital Marketing has published its May wrap-up of recent digital marketing news, the Boxwood Bulletin.

Boxwood’s May release covers eCommerce business owners navigating an abundance of marketing channels, the shift in online search keywords towards commercial and transactional intent, and Google’s latest move to bring AI to its ad business. In addition, Boxwood provides its signature actionable recommendations and insights to help eCommerce business owners maintain an advantage.

“As an eCommerce marketing agency, it’s our job to stay on top of what is happening in the digital world,” said Boxwood Digital Marketing Founder and CEO Danielle Duran. “By compiling the most important headlines each month, we can keep business owners aware of what they should have an eye on too. Boxwood says its goal is to empower eCommerce business owners and equip them with the knowledge and insights they need to remain competitive in an ever-evolving field.”

Boxwood Digital Marketing emerged as a preferred Denver-based eCommerce SEO agency in 2022, securing the 33rd spot on The Manifest's yearly list.

Stay up-to-date on the latest eCommerce marketing trends by subscribing to Boxwood's weekly newsletter or reading the monthly Boxwood Bulletin on the agency’s site.

About Boxwood Digital: Boxwood Digital Marketing is an eCommerce SEO agency based in Littleton, Colo. with fewer than 10 employees. Founded in 2017, the company provides SEO services, social media marketing, and content marketing solutions for small and medium-sized eCommerce businesses.

