Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) Announces Launch of the XPANDER HYBRID

Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Clay Cooley Mitsubishi of Arlington

The Mitsubishi Xpander is a Bold Take On the Wildly Popular Outlander PHEV With Some New Features Sure to Please

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced the launch of the XPANDER HYBRID, a new SUV that combines the best of both worlds – the ruggedness of an SUV and the fuel efficiency of a hybrid. The XPANDER HYBRID is based on the same platform as the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and shares many of its components, including the 2.4-liter MIVEC engine and electric motors.

The XPANDER HYBRID is available in two trim levels – the G and the GLX. The G comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display, while the GLX gets an 8-inch display. Both trims come with a reversing camera, LED daytime running lights, and keyless entry.

The XPANDER HYBRID is powered by a 2.4-liter MIVEC engine and two electric motors. The engine is mated to a CVT transmission, and the electric motors are located at the front and rear axles. The front electric motor is used for propulsion, while the rear electric motor is used for regenerative braking. The battery pack is located under the floor of the cargo area, and has a capacity of 12 kWh.

The XPANDER HYBRID has a fuel economy rating of 26.4 km/L, and can travel up to 800 km on a single tank of fuel. The SUV also has a maximum EV range of 54 km, and can travel at speeds up to 120 km/h in EV mode.

About Clay Cooley Mitsubishi of Arlington

Clay Cooley Mitsubishi values every customer like family, leading us to the philosophy of creating a full service experience. Find a wide selection of new Mitsubishi models and trims, as well as a plethora of quality preowned vehicles to choose from, and get the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee to assure every vehicle stays clean and beautiful. Utilize our Mitsubishi service center in Arlington to keep that Mitsubishi running safely and efficiently for years to come.