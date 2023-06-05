The New Jeep Wrangler EVs are Electric

Jeep Wrangler EV Jeep EV - Clay Cooley Clay Cooley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Jeep's New Line-Up of Fully Capable Wrangler EVs Are Next Level Automaking

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-new Jeep Wrangler EVs are here, and they're better than ever. With a range of up to 300 miles and a starting price of just $39,995, these vehicles are sure to turn heads.

The Wrangler EVs are powered by a 75 kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. They come standard with a Level 2 charger and can be upgraded to a Level 3 charger for even faster charging times.

"Forging a new path to the future, the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe pushes legendary capability to new frontiers. The result is hybrid innovation with no compromises and 100% fun." - Jeep.com

These vehicles are built for adventure, with standard features like four-wheel drive, skid plates, and tow hooks. They're also packed with safety and security features, including blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

"The Wrangler 4xe is already the bestselling PHEV in America, and this adds a more affordable entry for those who want 49 mpg-e and 21 miles of pure electric range with its two electric motors and 400-volt battery pack." - Motor Trend

About Clay Cooley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Our Dallas Fort Worth dealership team is dedicated to creating a positive and stress free buying experience for our customers. We offer the highest quality new and preowned cars, trucks, and SUVs with multiple financing options tailored to fit your needs. We back every purchase with the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program so you can buy with assurance. We also offer professional service and maintenance for your Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, or Ram model, keeping vehicles running safely and efficiently for years to come.