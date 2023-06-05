AgriUT Foundation Announces Election of Two New Board Directors
AgriUT Foundation strengthens board with the appointment of accomplished directors to drive impactful change for smallholder farmers.QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AgriUT Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to alleviating poverty and distress for smallholder farmers, is proud to announce the election of two new board directors, Vince Pizzica and Masego Mbaakanyi.
"We are thrilled to welcome Vince and Masego to our board of directors," said Paget Hargreaves, CEO, AgriUT Foundation. "Their combined expertise in business, agriculture and philanthropy will be invaluable in guiding our organisation towards achieving our mission. The Foundation now has a wide geographical spread with directors in North America, Africa, Singapore and Australia which will provide critical access to in-country information in emerging markets as well as pathways to likeminded, philanthropic donors and corporate partners to the Foundation."
Vince Pizzica is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in the technology, agriculture, and mining industries. He has held executive roles in companies such as Motorola, IBM, and Telstra, and has also served as a board director for various organisations.
Masego Mbaakanyi is a seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist, with a passion for social impact and innovation. She has founded several successful businesses and has also served as a board member for several non-profit organisations.
"I am excited to be able to positively impact the lives of smallholder farmers across the world through being a part of AgriUT Foundation and believe my work with the board will help to create sustainable solutions" said Vince Pizzica
"I am honoured to be elected as a board director for AgriUT Foundation and look forward to working with the board to create meaningful change," said Masego Mbaakanyi.
About AgriUT Foundation
AgriUT Foundation is a charitable organisation that funds projects to alleviate poverty and distress for smallholder farmers. The foundation aims to create sustainable solutions that empower farmers to overcome the challenges they face and improve their livelihoods.
