Kia Introduces the All-New 2024 Kia Seltos

The 2024 Kia Seltos SUV combines capability with advanced technology and premium convenience features at an exceptional value.

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-new 2024 Kia Seltos is the latest in a promising line of EV (electric vehicle) cars and SUVs that the prominent auto manufacturer plans to bring to market over the next few years.

The Kia Seltos is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive, and there are three different engine options to choose from. The base engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 146 horsepower. There's also a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 175 horsepower, and a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 240 horsepower. All three engines are paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The Seltos has a starting price of $23,490, which makes it one of the most affordable SUVs on the market. It's also one of the most well-equipped, with standard features that include LED headlights, a 10.3-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and more.

Welcome to Clay Cooley Kia Irving, the largest volume Kia dealer in Texas. We offer an impressive selection of new Kias and preowned cars, trucks, and SUVs, with multiple finance and lease options available to fit every customer’s unique situation. Our convenient location in Irving allows us to easily serve customers in Dallas, Carrollton, Lewisville, Fort Worth, and other surrounding cities in the greater DFW area.