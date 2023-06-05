Oral Biolife Announces the Appointment of Bill Breitenbach as Chief Executive Officer
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Biolife Inc., a leading innovator in dental technology, is pleased to announce that Bill Breitenbach has joined the organization as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. An accomplished Biotech executive, Bill has served as a senior executive in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotech industry for more than 25 years driving successful execution of robust business solutions.
As CEO, Bill will be responsible for leading the investment and growth strategy for Oral Biolife. Bill will also oversee the operations, research and development, and the market preparation for a successful launch of Oral Biolife’s first asset, PiezoGEL™, for the treatment of periodontal disease.
“I'm excited to join a company so committed to driving business through innovation. This groundbreaking dental technology has the potential for multiple differentiated applications within and beyond the dental industry" said Bill Breitenbach, CEO of Oral Biolife. "I'm looking forward to bringing my healthcare experience to lead the company and work together with a highly experienced team to deliver this novel treatment to patients.”
Bill’s extensive commercial experience includes marketing, sales, and market access with a proven track record of collaborating across business units, creating and executing dynamic strategies aligned with the operational goals. He has successfully led multiple product launches, built, and developed high performing sales and marketing teams, while driving year-on-year revenue, growth, and improving operational efficiencies. Bill has established long-term relationships with key stakeholders within the industry and is known for his results driven approach. Bill received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and has attended several Executive Leadership Programs at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to have Bill joining Oral Biolife. This Company is poised to revolutionize dental care for periodontal disease and beyond for human and animal health. So many patients currently suffer with limited treatment options for periodontitis and our technology can potentially offer an easy to administer transformative approach to heal and maintain healthy gums and teeth. I am looking forward to leveraging his broad experiences and past successes to accelerate our commercialization plans for Oral Biolife Inc.” said Stella Vnook, Founder and President.
About Oral Biolife Inc.:
Oral Biolife Inc. is an innovative biotech company utilizing Piezo materials to develop a groundbreaking first to market product, PiezoGELTM for the treatment of periodontal disease. PiezoGELTM is a superior treatment for periodontitis due to its unique combination of antimicrobial and bone regeneration properties that prevent the recolonization of bacteria while stimulating the regrowth of bone tissue that is lost due to periodontitis. For more information, please visit: www.oralbiolife.com.
