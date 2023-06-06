Rotorcorp Named Winner of 2023 Presidential Award for Export Achievement by USA Department of Commerce
Rotorcorp President Sean Casey Accepts the President's "E" Award for Exports from U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo on June 6th, 2023
The Robinson helicopter parts supplier has demonstrated continued year-over-year export growth into new international markets and is Georgia's sole honoree.
Rotorcorp advocated on our behalf. They helped deliver the items we needed on time and helped keep our public safety helicopter fleet mission ready.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotorcorp, the largest reseller of parts, engines, and overhaul kits for Robinson helicopters, today was named as one of eleven 2023 winners of the President’s “E” Award for Exports. Rotorcorp is the only company from Georgia to be recognized for this prestigious honor.
Created in 1961 by an Executive Order of President John F. Kennedy, the "E" Award is the highest recognition that any U.S. organization can receive for significantly contributing to the expansion of U.S. exports. The award was presented to Rotorcorp President Sean Casey by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at a ceremony today in Washington, DC. A total of 24 organizations from 14 different states were recognized at the ceremony, with 11 of those firms receiving the “E” Award. Rotorcorp is honored to be counted among them.
“On Behalf of President Joe Biden, I congratulate Rotorcorp on its distinguished achievements in exports, which is delivering tangible benefits for local economies, workers, and their families,” said Secretary Raimondo. “The world turns to the United States for innovative products and solutions thanks in part to U.S. businesses of all shapes and sizes that export. Rotorcorp serves as a model that will inspire enterprises and entrepreneurs everywhere."
U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service office network. The service network spans more than 100 US Cities and more than 75 countries, all to help U.S. companies to export U.S. goods to international markets. Criteria for the award are based on four years of successive export growth, usually accompanied by a rising percentage of export sales within total sales. Following nomination by a local Commercial Service Office, the "E" Award Committee, which is chaired by the Department of Commerce, and includes representatives from ExIm Bank, and the Departments of Labor, State, and Transportation, makes the final award recommendation.
“The ‘E’ Awards Committee was impressed with Rotorcorp’s record of export sales to more than 45 international markets. (Rotorcorp's) commitment to eCommerce development to facilitate international sales was also particularly notable,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Rotorcorp’s achievements have clearly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."
“We are truly honored to be one of just 11 companies, and the only company from Georgia, to receive the 2023 “E” Award,” said Rotorcorp President Sean Casey. “With more than half of our revenues now derived from serving our International customers, the “E” Award is a validation of our commitment to a well-developed export strategy and continued investments into our systems, processes, and the growth of our professional team”.
In addition to Rotorcorp’s eCommerce store, which makes it easy for customers to buy parts online in multiple languages, Rotorcorp’s customer service team is fluent in English and Spanish. All of this makes it easier for international customers to call or email the company to get help and technical advice when they need it.
Global since its inception in 2011, the Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center has grown to serve over 3,000 customers who rely on Rotorcorp to keep their Robinson R22, R44, and R66 helicopters flying safely.
In December of 2022, Rotorcorp delivered major components and engines to the Uruguay National Police as part of a winning public contract the company was awarded.“We are very pleased with how Rotorcorp advocated on our behalf”, said Mr. Eduardo Cheker, Director of Aviation for the Uruguay National Police. “They helped deliver the items we needed on time and helped keep our public safety helicopter fleet mission ready.”
Robinson helicopter owners, operators, and maintainers are invited to learn more about Rotorcorp and access the Robinson helicopter parts store by visiting the company website at www.rotorcorp.com.
About Rotorcorp
Founded in 2011 by brothers Sean and Dan Casey, Rotorcorp, LLC is an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company R22, R44 & R66 Service Center based in Atlanta, Georgia along with distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California. Serving more than 3000 customers in over 45 countries, Rotorcorp is the largest seller of parts, engines, and overhaul kits for Robinson helicopters in the world. Rotorcorp president Sean Casey is a Certified Global Business Person (CGBP) and the company has been previously recognized for excellence as the 2019 “Exporter of the Year” for the State of Georgia and the Southeast Region by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Learn more about Rotorcorp at Rotorcorp.com, and follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rotorcorp or on Instagram at https://instagram.com/rotorcorpparts.
