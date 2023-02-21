Rotorcorp Launches Enhanced eCommerce Website; Doubles In-Stock Inventory of Robinson Helicopter Parts
Customer-Focused Improvements Will Better Serve Robinson R22, R44, and R66 Owners/Operators and Maintainers With the Parts They Need To Keep Flying
By doubling our in-stock inventory of Robinson helicopter parts we’re now able to satisfy the needs of our customers and mitigate potential delays in order fulfillment.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotorcorp, the largest seller of parts, engines, and overhaul kits for Robinson helicopters, today announced that it has doubled its in-stock inventory of Robinson parts. At the same time, the company has unveiled a comprehensive redesign of its website and eCommerce store.
— Sean Casey - President of Rotorcorp
Both of these moves demonstrate Rotorocorp’s commitment to providing its customers with the parts they need when they need them, as well as making it easy for customers to shop for Robinson helicopter parts online, no matter where they’re located.
“Since our founding in 2011, over 3,000 customers in 45 countries have come to rely upon Rotorcorp to serve as their discount ‘virtual parts department’”, said Rotorcorp President Sean Casey. “As the pandemic made clear, parts and components like those needed by Robinson R22, R44, and R66 helicopter owners and maintainers were in short supply. By doubling our in-stock inventory of Robinson helicopter parts we’re now able to satisfy the needs of our customers and mitigate potential delays in order fulfillment.”
The New Rotorcorp Website and Robinson Parts Store
As the company was working to increase the availability of parts, Rotorcorp has also relaunched its website, Rotorcorp.com, to better serve its online customers. Highlights of the new website include:
> Live translation options allow shoppers to translate content into a language they prefer.
> A new product search engine has been implemented that displays results in an instant.
> The “live cart” feature allows users to view shopping cart contents, adjust quantities, or remove items directly instead of needing to visit a separate page.
> Simplified account management makes it easier for customers to update their account information and to easily access past online orders.
> The new Rotorcorp.com sports a fast, modern, and intuitive design as a whole, both for mobile and desktop users.
“In 2017 we broke new ground to become the first third-party reseller of Robinson parts to launch an online store,” said Bill Sengstacken, Rotorcorp Vice President of Marketing. “With so many of our customers operating outside of the USA, often with limited access to an Authorized Robinson Service Center, we realized that we needed to revamp the site to make load faster where internet speeds can be sluggish. While English is the ‘language of aviation’, we also wanted to offer a shopping experience that allows customers to shop in the language of their choice. We feel we’ve delivered on that and more with the new Rotorcorp.com.”
Robinson helicopter owners, operators, and maintainers are invited to learn more about Rotorcorp and to view the new website and revamped Robinson helicopter parts store by visiting Rotorcorp.com.
About Rotorcorp
Founded in 2011 by brothers Sean and Dan Casey, Rotorcorp, LLC is an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company R22, R44 & R66 Service Center based in Atlanta, Georgia along with distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California. Serving more than 3000 customers in over 45 countries, Rotorcorp is the largest seller of parts, engines, and overhaul kits for Robinson helicopters in the world.
Learn more about Rotorcorp at Rotorcorp.com, and follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rotorcorp
###
Bill Sengstacken
Rotorcorp LLC
+1 404-424-9105
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn