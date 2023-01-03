Rotorcorp Names Mike Gomez Vice President of Strategic Growth
Gomez to Lead Rotorcorp’s Strategic Planning, Market Growth, and Business Development in Global Helicopter Parts Market
...What drew me to Rotorcorp was my experience working with their outstanding leadership team. The opportunity to join such a driven group of professionals was impossible to pass up”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, today announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth.
While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro Consulting, Gomez has been providing advice and counsel to Rotorcorp on strategic planning, go-to-market initiatives, and business development.
“Over the course of our working relationship, Mike has earned my trust as well as that of our entire leadership team,” said Rotorcorp President and Cofounder, Sean Casey. “Mike has proven to be an invaluable contributor and facilitator of the strategies which have guided our remarkable 385% growth over the past 6 years. We’re humbled and honored to add someone with Mike’s unique qualifications in business and aviation to the Rotorcorp team.”
Indeed, Gomez is no stranger to aviation or the Robinson Helicopter community. Prior to Allegro Consulting, Mike worked for both Lockheed-Martin and Boeing as a flight safety engineer, international business development director, and program manager. Most interesting among his many duties and accomplishments was leading fighter jet (F-16, F-15, F/A-18) sales campaigns to strategic U.S. military allies.
Gomez served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and as a civilian aerospace engineer for the U.S. Navy. Mike is both a rotorcraft and fixed-wing pilot. He is a graduate of the Robinson Safety Course and founder of the 2000-member Robinson Helicopter Pilots Group on Linkedin.
“I’m excited to return to the aerospace industry,” Gomez commented. “But what drew me to Rotorcorp was my experience working with their outstanding leadership team. The opportunity to join such a driven group of professionals - all committed to supporting those who fly my favorite helicopter (Robinson) - was impossible to pass up. I look forward to developing strategies and initiatives that will directly improve our capabilities to serve the small-fleet and independent operators of Robinson R22, R44, and R66 helicopters.”
Mike has a Bachelor of Science degree in Aircraft Engineering from Western Michigan University. His first two years of college were spent at Auburn University, explaining his passion for Auburn football and basketball. Mike is a go-to market strategy and sales process advisor to Atlanta Tech Village (4th largest tech startup hub in America), he is also the recipient of the 2010 Mero Atlanta Global Impact Award for the strategy work he performed for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and their priority to attract new international companies to Atlanta. His outside interests include cooking, fitness, and playing on the lake with his jet ski.
About Rotorcorp
Founded in 2011 by brothers Sean and Dan Casey, Rotorcorp, LLC is an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company R22, R44 & R66 Service Center based in Atlanta, Georgia along with distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California. Serving more than 3000 customers in over 45 countries, Rotorcorp is the largest seller of parts, engines, and overhaul kits for Robinson helicopters in the world.
Learn more about Rotorcorp at https://rotorcorp.com, and follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rotorcorp
