State Street being reduced to one lane starting Tuesday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is announcing a temporary change in traffic patterns on State Street (U.S. 83), beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. To accommodate the necessary roadwork, State Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic during the specified hours.



Construction crews will initially focus on the northbound lane, with all lanes expected to be fully operational by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



