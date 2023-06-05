National Council for Youth Sports and GoRescue partner to help save lives with CPR+AED
The National Council of Youth Sports (NCYS) and GoRescue announced a new partnership to provide lifesaving resources to youth sports organizations to save lives
GoRescue’s partnership with NCYS ultimately will save lives.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Youth Sports (NCYS) and GoRescue, a leading nationwide provider of AED programs and CPR training, today announced a new partnership to provide lifesaving resources to youth sports organizations.
The partnership will provide free and discounted ZOLL AEDs to youth sports organizations and give coaches access to GoRescue’s first aid and CPR training courses as well as AED365 Program Management. The dynamic, nationally-approved lifesaving courses teach coaches and parents how to respond to the most common first aid and CPR emergencies like choking, bleeding, and heart attacks.
“We are excited to partner with GoRescue to provide free first aid training to our members,” said Wayne B. Moss, National Council of Youth Sports Executive Director. “This partnership will help save lives and provide coaches with the skills to keep their athletes safe."
According to the American Heart Association, every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation during cardiac arrest reduces a person's chance of survival by 10%. That means that if someone has a cardiac arrest, the sooner they receive CPR and defibrillation, the better their chances of survival.
“GoRescue’s partnership with NCYS ultimately will save lives,” according to Brady B. McLaughlin, Co-Founder and CEO of GoRescue Brands, Inc. “We are thrilled to help NCYS further it’s mission to enhance the safety of millions of America’s youth sport athletes, especially relative to sudden cardiac arrest and uncontrolled bleeding by providing AED programs as well as comprehensive first aid training,” stated McLaughlin.
The partnership is part of NCYS’s ongoing commitment to safety in youth sports. NCYS also offers a variety of other resources to help keep youth athletes safe, including a comprehensive safety manual and a free online safety course.
About National Council of Youth Sports
The mission of NCYS is to improve the safety and quality of all youth sports organizations through curating and disseminating credible resources. NCYS members comprise many of the Who's Who in the youth sports industry. The NCYS members include national community-based organizations, local unaffiliated community-based organizations, National Governing Bodies, Parks & Recreation Departments, and Destination Marketing Organizations. The NCYS community serves some 60 million youth registered in organized sports programs in every state and U.S. Territory. Learn more at https://www.ncys.org.
About GoRescue
GoRescue is a premier provider for AEDs, ALS devices, CPR & first aid training, EMT classes, bleeding control kits, AED program management, and life-saving industry events. GoRescue is a family of five life-saving brands each focused on preparing people to save lives every day. Founded in 1997, GoRescue has placed more than 25,000 AEDs as a Master Distributor for all AED brands, and trained over 200,000 students in First Aid, CPR AED, bloodborne pathogens, bleeding control, active shooter / threat response, EMT, OSHA, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and CPR instructor courses via our nationwide American Heart Association, American Red Cross, and Health & Safety Institute authorized training centers.
