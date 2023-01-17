GoRescue partners with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to provide life-saving AEDs to local playgrounds and parks
As the world focuses on AEDs and CPR, our team at GoRescue is thankful to help support the need and deliver lifesaving AEDs to the NFL's New Orleans Saints to be strategically placed across the city.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham, AL-based GoRescue Brands, Inc., is excited to partner with the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to provide life-saving automated external defibrillators to the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) and the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department (JPRD).
— Brady B. McLaughlin, CEO
Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans, stated, "In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs."
GoRescue was selected as the AED+CPR provider for the NFL team following national media attention on AEDs and CPR training. The AEDs provided include ZOLL AED 3s as well as Stryker CR2s. The technology in these devices enable lay rescuers to easily utilize the AEDs on both adult and pediatric patients.
"As the world focuses on AEDs and CPR, our team at GoRescue is thankful to help support the need and deliver lifesaving AEDs to the NFL's New Orleans Saints to be strategically placed in key recreational areas across the city," according to Brady B. McLaughlin, CEO of GoRescue.
Saints owner Gayle Benson selected GoRescue to supply the lifesaving AEDs after connecting with Alison Collins, GoRescue's National Sales Director, and learning of GoRescue's nationwide reach, CPR training capabilities, on-hand inventory, ongoing support, and AED program management initiatives to help ensure each AED placed remains ready and compliant.
Anyone interested in creating or launching an AED or CPR program for their organization should contact GoRescue at info@GoRescue.com or (844) 277-2527. www.GoRescue.com
