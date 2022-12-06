Alison Collins named National Sales Director at Birmingham-based GoRescue Brands, Inc.
Birmingham-based company selects Huntsville professional as National Sales Director of growing CPR+AED company
More lives will be saved because of Alison's industrious yet highly-relational approach to serving our clients and supporting our team.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoRescue Brands, Inc., is excited to announce the promotion of Alison Collins to the newly-created senior leadership position of National Sales Director for our family of lifesaving brands.
— Brady B. McLaughlin, CEO
Prior to GoRescue, Collins enjoyed a successful career path spanning focused roles in corporate communications, marketing, and sales across Alabama. She holds a bachelors degree in Communications from the University of South Alabama. Collins resides in Huntsville, AL, and travels nationwide to support clients and team members.
Collins joined GoRescue in 2019 as a Lifesaving Sales Specialist responsible for supporting the needs of our existing clients while growing our sales with CPR, AED, program management, and bleeding control. In 2020, Collins also assumed the additional duties of Lifesaving Summit Coordinator where for three consecutive years she successfully orchestrated one of the most impactful conferences to propel the CPR+AED industry forward.
Collins was promoted to Lifesaving Sales Manager in 2021 and also earned the prestigious recognition in the Million Dollar Sales Club the same year as she orchestrated major AED installations across the region in schools, government, public safety, churches, and other business sectors. She also onboarded multiple new sales team members and helped integrate them into GoRescue.
As National Sales Director, Collins will focus even more on accomplishing the company's vision of sustainable sales growth of lifesaving products and services via servant leadership, sales and team growth, strong communications, strategy development and implementation, and outreach. GoRescue is excited to launch more specialty offerings in 2023, including remote AED monitoring services, an accelerated EMT program, and additional lifesaving services.
"We are incredibly thankful for Alison's passion, leadership, and dedication to our core values and mission," according to Brady B. McLaughlin, CEO of GoRescue. "Our clients and team will greatly benefit from Alison's unique abilities to empower, encourage, and equip people while supporting them towards their goals," said McLaughlin. Collins' promotion is effective January 1, 2023.
-----
About GoRescue Brands, Inc.
GoRescue is a three-time Inc. 5000 small business awardee and premiere provider for AEDs, ALS devices, CPR & first aid training, bleeding control kits, medical direction, AED program management and remote AED monitoring, EMS training, and life-saving industry events. GoRescue is a family of five life-saving brands each focused on preparing people to save lives everyday. Founded in 1997, GoRescue has placed more than 24,000 AEDs as a Master Distributor for Cardiac Science, Defibtech, HeartSine, Philips, Physio Control (now Stryker), and ZOLL, and trained over 200,000 students in First Aid, CPR, AED, bloodborne pathogens, bleeding control, active threat response, OSHA, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and CPR instructor courses via our nationwide American Heart Association, American Red Cross, and American Safety & Health Institute authorized training centers. The GoRescue EMS Academy also offers accelerated 16-Day and 30-Day EMT courses for students in Birmingham, AL.
GoRescue is owned and operated by Floyd Larkin (President), Brady B. McLaughlin (CEO), and Malynda M. Mclaughlin (VP of Brands). Directors now include Kristie Moffett (National Operations & Fulfillment), Miranda Burnette (National Training Services), and now Alison Collins (National Sales). GoRescue is operationally led by an all-female Director's team.
