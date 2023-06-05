Kia's Big Push For Its Line-Up of Electric Vehicles

2023 Kia EV6 - Central Kia of Plano Central Kia of Plano

The Automotive Future Belongs to Electric Vehicles and Kia is Leading the Way

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kia Motors Corporation is putting their all-new lineup of Kia electric vehicles (EVs) into high gear for the automotive market in the next few years. The new EVs will include a mix of sedans, crossovers, and SUVs, and will be based on Kia's new dedicated EV platform.

Kia's new EVs offer a range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge, and are able to recharge up to 80% in just 30 minutes using a fast charger. The EVs also feature a number of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous driving and parking.

"Kia is committed to providing our customers with a wide range of electrified vehicles to suit their needs and lifestyles," said Kia Motors President and CEO Han-woo Park. "Our new lineup of EVs offer best-in-class range and charging times, and will be packed with the latest safety and connectivity features."

The first of Kia's new EVs went on sale in select markets in 2020, with sales expanding to other markets around the world in the following years with much success.

About Central Kia of Plano

What makes our Kia dealer different? We’ve served communities near the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area for years. In that time, we’ve nurtured strong relationships with businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations across the region.

We’re grateful for what the surrounding communities have done for us, driving us to become one of the region’s foremost Kia dealers. We strive to give back whenever and however we can and strengthen our bonds with the people around us.