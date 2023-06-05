Compass Group, Gold Star Family, and Purple Heart Homes Provide Transitional Housing for Homeless Veterans

Compass Group collaborates with Purple Heart Homes and Bill and Cole Masear to support veterans in need for the "Honor Sacrifice through Action" initiative.

NATIONWIDE, USA, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Heart Homes, a renowned charity working to enhance the lives of injured veterans , is pleased to announce a ground-breaking alliance with Bill and Cole Masear, a Gold Star Family, and Compass Group, the sixth largest employer in the world. The collaborative initiative, appropriately titled "Honoring Sacrifice through Action," raises money through the inaugural Purple Heart Homes Business Growth Conference this past weekend to instruct area businesses on how to broaden their vision and influence. The occasion highlights Purple Heart Homes' persistent dedication to assisting veterans, uplifting communities, and addressing the urgent problem of homelessness among those who have sacrificially served their country by collaborating with Compass Group, a global leader renowned for its corporate social responsibility.Through this partnership, veterans who are homeless will have a temporary transitional home in the tiny house, which offers them a supportive environment until they move to permanent housing. It will have cozy living spaces, kitchen amenities, and necessary utilities to guarantee that the occupants' fundamental needs are addressed. In order to aid veterans in regaining stability and rebuilding their lives.Gold Star family, Bill and Cole Masear, raised funds to build a tiny home through their charity Run the Jake 5K in memory of their son Jake's life and commitment to service. In partnership with volunteers from FOX Sports, Patriot Military Family Foundation, and many other community volunteers, the tiny home build took place last week at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.Jake Carroll enlisted in the Army in January 2009 out of a sense of obligation and responsibility. He joined the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, where he served in 2nd Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment's Bravo Company (The Renegades). Jake, a 20-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, was chosen to serve as Jacob Carver's assistant gunner because of his exceptional shooting skills. Jake's unit was sent to Afghanistan in June 2010. On November 13, 2010, Jake and Jacob Carver were killed in action, while defending their squad during a mission. Both displayed incredible bravery and tenacity by giving their lives to defend our liberties and rights.Purple Heart Homes CEO, John Gallina, remarked, "We are incredibly thankful to work with Compass Group, Bill and Cole Masear, and so many more excellent community partners like Patriot Military Family Foundation, FOX Sports, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Raffaldini's Winery on this vital project to honor Jake’s service and sacrifice. At Purple Heart Homes, we consider it important to recognize the sacrifices made by the men and women that wear our nation's uniform. By giving all veterans the support they need and the support they have earned, together we can make a significant impact in their lives.”While at the Charlotte Motor Speedway tiny home build event, volunteers were thanked from the bottom of their hearts by Bill and Cole Masear. Bill remarked, "We are profoundly inspired by the commitment of Purple Heart Homes and the community in addressing the issue of veteran homelessness. The sacrifice made by our son motivates us to pay tribute to him by providing aid to those who have served our nation and are now in need."For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.Compass Group PLCCompass Group is redefining the food and facility services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what’s next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune’s 2023 list of World’s Most Admired Companies, Compass has also earned a spot on Newsweek’s 2023 lists of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Most Trustworthy Companies and is among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune.Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.