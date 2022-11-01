Bitscape achieves Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider Status
Bitscape, a global Microsoft Partner, announced recognition for Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status.
At Bitscape, we are committed in supporting the complexity of our customer business and technology needs through innovation.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitscape, a global digital transformation, project services, managed services, and application development Microsoft Partner, announced recognition for its experience in delivering top-tier Microsoft Azure solutions by achieving Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status.
— Hirnav Patel, Director and Vice President of Managed Services at bitscape
Bitscape has been able to guide customers in the direction of pioneering business solutions to aid their digital transformation efforts into high-performance and agile environments. This recognition reflects Bitscape’s excellence in using cutting-edge technology to assist clients in resolving arduous business challenges.
By exhibiting their expertise in delivering the complete Azure cloud lifecycle, Bitscape met strict standards and demonstrated in-depth experience. The criteria included Microsoft Cloud Partner Program Solution Partner status, technical competence, Microsoft certified engineering staff , revenue performance, advanced specialization, client references, a pre-audit evaluation, and an on-site audit for stringent controls for modern MSP operations by independent auditor company ISSI (Information Security Systems International) appointed by Microsoft.
Bitscape's skill set, expertise, service excellence and experience in managing customers’ Azure Solutions using Bitscape’s Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) and well architected framework (WAF), aided bitscape in achieving the recognition of Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider.
“Getting recognized with Azure Expert MSP status reflects Bitscape’s expertise to serve our enterprise customers at scale for their end-to-end Azure cloud managed services’ need. I am proud of our engineering leadership, cloud architects, engineers, and solution sales team for achieving the certification. The Azure Expert MSP recognition assures our customers about Bitscape’s capabilities around managing their growing Azure requirements and mission critical management. We are looking forward to working closely as an Azure Expert MSP with the Microsoft field and Azure team,” says Kartik Shah, CEO of Bitscape.
“I am elated that we have continued to maintain the highest standards of service delivery and operations. It validates to our clients that systems at Bitscape are setup for operational excellence that can help them adopt and manage their Microsoft Azure deployment well. I consider the striving for excellence is a continuous process and we will continue to improve and evolve to meet rapidly changing market dynamics,” said Greg K, Chief Operating Officer, Bitscape.
At Bitscape, we are committed in supporting the complexity of our customer business and technology needs through innovation. Our team of Azure experts and automation with vanguard industry solutions along with proprietary frameworks, enables our customers to easily maintain, secure and manage their migration to azure cloud. Getting audit clearance and becoming Azure Expert MSP proves our well-established delivery capabilities,” added Hirnav Patel, Director and Vice President of Managed Services at bitscape.
"Microsoft’s commitment to our channel empowers partners to drive digital transformation for people, organizations and industries around the world. The Azure Expert MSP designation is Microsoft’s top endorsement among Managed Services Providers. Bitscape has demonstrated excellence in Azure managed services that has resulted in their qualification as an Azure Expert MSP. I congratulate Bitscape for their continued innovation and excellence in delivery to serve our mutual customers,” said Dan Rippey, Senior Director, Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.
Bitscape takes pride in being a dependable, application-centric, premium cloud-managed services provider with an automation-based methodology in handling the smallest to enterprise grade substantial Azure projects and services. Customers can rest confident that they are working with one of the most competent service providers available due to this recognition, demonstrating Bitscape's continued strive for excellence.
About Bitscape:
Bitscape is a Global Microsoft Partner, with 16 Microsoft Gold competencies. In newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, bitscape already have 5 Solution Partner designations namely Infrastructure (Azure), Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Modern Work and Security. Apart from these bitscape has already achieved Microsoft Cloud Partner Program specialization for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration, Adoption and Change Management, Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Information Protection and Governance, and Threat Protection. bitscape has experience of more than 20 years in providing Microsoft technologies focused industry specific sustainable, repeatable, and efficient digital transformation business solutions across the full cloud lifecycle.
PR Manager
Bitscape
+1 844-294-5383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other