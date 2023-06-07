OraPub Unveils AI Oracle Performance Q&A Bot by Craig Shallahamer
Viscosity’s Expertise and Shallahamer’s AI-Powered Solution Can Surpass ChatGPT in Database OptimizationPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OraPub, powered by Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), has introduced an Oracle Performance Q&A Bot specifically designed to address questions and provide solutions related to Oracle database performance tuning and optimization. The bot is developed by Craig Shallahamer, the Founder of OraPub, an Oracle ACE Director, and the Applied AI Scientist at Viscosity. It possesses in-depth knowledge of Oracle-specific performance tuning techniques, SQL optimization strategies, indexing, caching, and other relevant concepts. The training data for this bot, in addition to Viscosity’s resources, is gathered from Shallahamer’s extensive documentation, performance tuning guides, and best practices. It also incorporates real-world performance-related scenarios and topics addressed in Shallahamer’s training materials, books, presentations, videos and webinars.
OraPub’s Oracle Performance Q&A Bot exceeds the capabilities of traditional AI systems in 2023. Unlike other AI bots, it leverages the power of extensive performance research, experimental results, and cutting-edge methodologies to provide profound, relevant, and thought-provoking responses to your specific Oracle performance and internal questions.
The solution was predominantly developed using Python, a widely used programming language renowned for its versatility in machine learning applications. Shallahamer utilized a range of APIs tailored to AI functionality, as well as those focused on website platforms, to integrate advanced AI capabilities into the solution seamlessly.
Shallahamer also employed JavaScript to redirect users from the OraPub website to the web-based application, providing users with a seamless web-based experience. He opted to use Streamlit, a Python framework that enables the quick creation of user interfaces for web applications, to streamline the development process.
The Q&A bot offers a user-friendly experience, ensuring effortless interaction. Users simply input their situation, pose their question or request, and then click the submit button. They can even customize the output by choosing between a paragraph or bullet point format, as well as the desired level of detail. For example, you can type a question like, “What is an Oracle cursor?” Alternatively, for complex situations involving an application’s underperformance with detailed CPU and wait time statistics, you can request a description of the associated SQL. By providing a concise yet informative description of your situation, you set the context for the bot to understand your needs.
You can achieve the best possible results and obtain valuable insights by refining your queries and iterating on the dialogue. The bot can make connections and associations that may go beyond conventional wisdom, offering fresh perspectives and innovative solutions.
Craig Shallahamer’s journey towards developing the new Oracle Performance Q&A bot began in 1990 when he created a tic-tac-toe learning bot, incorporating elements of reinforcement learning—an early exploration into AI. In 1997, he delved into the realm of artificial neural networks, further deepening his expertise in the field. Over the years, he eagerly embraced advancements in technology and computing capabilities, recognizing their potential for creating innovative solutions.
OraPub is an online platform that focuses on Oracle performance analysis and tuning. It offers educational resources, training, consulting services, and specialized tools to help Oracle professionals enhance the performance of their databases.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are prominent thought leaders with decades of experience in architecting & tuning business-critical applications. Viscosity’s capacities include data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability & scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
