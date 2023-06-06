SellersFi Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification for the 2nd Consecutive Year

Financial Solutions for E-commerce

WESTON, FL, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SellersFi, a leading finance platform serving e-commerce merchants worldwide, is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work®. This prestigious recognition is a testament to SellersFi's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive work environment that empowers and supports its employees.

The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded based on extensive employee feedback and an in-depth assessment of the organization's workplace culture, policies, and practices. SellersFi's certification is a testament to its exceptional performance in creating a workplace that encourages collaboration, celebrates diversity, promotes growth, and prioritizes employee well-being.

"We are thrilled to receive this esteemed certification from Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row, as it reinforces our dedication to cultivating an exceptional work environment where our employees can thrive," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFi. "At SellersFi, we believe that our success is directly linked to the happiness and fulfillment of our team members. This certification validates our efforts to create an inclusive, supportive, and engaging workplace culture."

SellersFi has implemented many initiatives to prioritize employee well-being and development, ensuring a fulfilling work experience for its staff. These initiatives include robust employee benefits, comprehensive training and development programs, flexible work arrangements, and a strong emphasis on work-life balance. SellersFi also promotes open communication channels, encourages innovative thinking, and fosters a sense of belonging among its diverse team.

"We are committed to continuous improvement and are grateful to our employees for their valuable feedback, which has played a significant role in shaping our workplace practices," added Jessica Cummins, Executive Director of Human Resources at SellersFi. "This certification serves as a reminder that our people are at the heart of our success. We will continue to invest in their growth, nurture their talents, and provide a supportive environment where they can excel both personally and professionally."

The Great Place to Work® certification further strengthens SellersFi's reputation as an employer of choice within the e-commerce industry. It demonstrates the company's ability to attract and retain top talent, driving innovation and excellence in its services.

About SellersFi

SellersFi, formerly SellersFunding, is a global financial technology company that empowers e-commerce merchants looking to grow. As e-commerce evolves, SellersFi will drive the fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to worry less about funding and finance and to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals. From inventory and marketing to product launches, international expansion, and more, thousands of e-commerce sellers trust SellersFi to achieve limitless success.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their mission is “help every place become a great place to work for all.”

